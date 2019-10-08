More Events:

October 08, 2019

Tickets now on sale for the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show

This year's theme is 'Riviera Holiday'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The 2020 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show will take place Feb. 29 through March 4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This year's theme is 'Riviera Holiday.' An exhibition at the 2018 Flower Show is pictured above.

Tickets are now on sale online for the 2020 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, which will take place Feb. 29 through March 4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. 

The theme is "Riviera Holiday" and leading floral and garden designers will transport visitors to the Mediterranean region with their displays. Think lemon trees, lavender plants and geraniums.

The entrance garden will be modeled after those found in the South of France and there will be a rose garden honoring Philadelphia's Grace Kelly, the Princess of Monaco and a Flower Show fan.

Also, there will be a new event, Bloomin' BrunchThe "Taste of Saint Tropez"-themed brunch will be offered daily. It includes three courses in a garden setting and costs $35 per person.

While the Flower Show is still months away, you may want to purchase your tickets soon. Early bird pricing for adults is $35 through Jan. 14, 2020. After that day, the price will increase to $42. Tickets bought on site at the Convention Center will be $48.

"Young Friend" tickets for those ages 18-29 are $21 online and $25 at the door, while child tickets are $17 online and $20 at the show.

