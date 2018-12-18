Flyers center to be prosecuted in alleged drug ring, report says

Philadelphia Flyers center Jori Lehtera will reportedly face criminal prosecution in Finland over his alleged connection to a cocaine ring, according to a media report.

Finnish news station MTV reports Lehtera will be among 22 defendants in a criminal case surrounding a cottage property the NHL player owns Tampere, a city in southern Finland.

The cottage was raided over the summer at a time when Lehtera was away from the property, according to TMZ. Seven people were arrested at the time of the raid. Lehtera, 30, has denied any involvement in the alleged cocaine ring and is reportedly not considered one of the main suspects in the case.



The Flyers acquired Lehtera in 2017 as part of a package centered around Brayden Schenn. He's scored one goal and added two assists in limited time on the ice during the 2018-19 season.

