March 20, 2019

Flyers' forward Justin Bailey offers support for teen hockey player targeted by racist taunts

The incident involved a 17-year-old in Buffalo who plays for Bailey's hometown youth team

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Racial Slurs Flyers
Justin Bailey Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Sabres forward Justin Bailey (56) pursues the puck ahead of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov (47) in the first period at Air Canada Centre.

Philadelphia Flyers' forward Justin Bailey has spoken out against racist comments made toward a 17-year-old hockey player from Bailey's hometown of Buffalo.

Roshaun Brown-Hall, a black high school hockey player with the Amherst Knights in Amherst, New York, was taunted during a game. The opponents, the Cheektowaga Warriors, were allegedly screaming racial slurs like "monkey" at Brown-Hall. 

Bailey, acquired from the Buffalo Sabres earlier this season and has spent the time since with the Flyers and their minor league affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms, spoke out in support of Brown-Hall, saying his "stomach flipped a little bit" because he played for that same team for 10 years growing up.

"No kid should have to go through that. No kid should have to worry about going to the rink or playing a game and thinking about anything but playing a sport that they love," Bailey, who is black, told WKBW.

Brown-Hall's family reportedly filed complaints with the New York State Amateur Hockey Association and no disciplinary action had been taken after two months until Brown-Hall's father went public about the situation. 

Then the longtime New York State Amateur Hockey Association regional president David Braunstein resigned this week following the backlash, Buffalo News reported.

"I think there comes a point in time when you have to put your foot down, especially nowadays when the emphasis is on everybody being equal," Bailey told WKBW.

