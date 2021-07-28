More News:

July 28, 2021

Suspect arrested after hit-and-run spree across Philly left one woman dead, others injured

Neither the victims nor the driver have been identified by police

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
Hit-and-run Philadelphia arrest Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Police said that the hit-and-run suspect was allegedly driving a stolen Chevy Malibu that went missing at around midnight Wednesday.

A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a series of hit-and-runs across Philadelphia left one woman dead and several others injured.

The suspect was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at Third and Park avenues near Main Street in Collegeville, Montgomery County, police said.

The first hit-and-run incident occurred in Center City at approximately 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, when police said that the suspect rear-ended a motorcycle occupied by two people at Broad and Lombard streets. The suspect was allegedly driving a stolen Chevy Malibu that went missing near midnight, 6ABC reported.

One passenger on the motorcycle, identified as a 28-year-old female, was taken to the hospital with minor bumps and bruises. She was listed in stable condition. The other passenger, a 29-year-old male, was not injured, police said.

The vehicle then fled the scene and struck two other pedestrians after jumping the curb at 15th and South streets, police said. The driver then made a U-turn and allegedly ran over one of the victims who was lying on the ground.

The victim who was allegedly struck twice by the suspect was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m. 

Police said that the victim was a 32-year-old woman who had just finished her shift at nearby Steak 48, according to the Inquirer. The woman was walking at the time with a male coworker, who was able to jump out of the way of the vehicle, police said.

The driver then fled the scene on foot and left the stolen vehicle at Broad and South streets, KYW reported. 

The suspect then allegedly stole another vehicle and struck a pedestrian in the area of Umbria and Hermitage streets in Manayunk around 5:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the suspect hit another pedestrian in Collegeville before being apprehended by local law enforcement.

Neither the victims' nor the suspect have been identified. 

