August 22, 2018

Audit discovers $150,000 missing from Philadelphia marriage license bureau

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
The City Hall tower as seen from the inner-courtyard.

The City Hall tower as seen from the inner-courtyard.

A routine audit at the Philadelphia marriage license bureau found that almost $150,000 in cash was missing, sparking an investigation by the Philadelphia Register of Wills' office.

Auditor General Eugene DiPasquale told WHYY that officials found altered and manipulated receipts, leading them to the discovery. There were also cases in which receipts were missing entirely.


After informing the office of the suspected foul play, one employee, suspected of the crime, was terminated.

Register of Wills Ron Donatucci said in a statement that he is confident the problem has been addressed. He added that last year, officials stopped accepting cash payment for marriage licenses.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.

