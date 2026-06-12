Art Kids Summer returns to the Philadelphia Museum of Art with family festivals and workshops

Families looking for creative things to do this summer can head to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for Art Kids Summer, a series of kid-friendly activities running from July 5 through Aug. 23.

The program includes family festivals, drop-in art projects, gallery tours, storytimes and workshops inspired by the museum's exhibition A Nation of Artists.

Art Kids Summer begins with the Pay What You Wish Family Festival: Stars, Stripes & Sprinkles on Sunday, July 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families can make art, help decorate oversized collaborative cakes, sing along with musician Ry Noss and enjoy live performances from School of Rock.

A second Pay What You Wish Family Festival, Patchwork Plains & Painted Skies, takes place Sunday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include storytelling, art activities, gallery experiences and live music.

From July 5 through Aug. 23, the museum also will host its Art Kids Studio every Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children can stop by to try different art projects and materials, with activities changing throughout the summer.

Families also can join free Art Kids Tours at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Little Art Kids Story Time, geared toward toddlers and their caregivers, takes place every Friday at 10:30 a.m.

For kids who want a deeper dive into art-making, the museum is offering three one-day workshops in July and August focused on cake-themed art, fabric projects and clay creations. Workshops are designed for specific age groups, and registration is required. Each class is $15 per child.

Art Kids Summer

July 5 - Aug. 23

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy

Philadelphia, PA 19130

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.