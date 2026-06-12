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June 12, 2026

Art Kids Summer returns to the Philadelphia Museum of Art with family festivals and workshops

The program runs from July 5 through Aug. 23 and includes Pay What You Wish events, storytimes, gallery tours and hands-on activities for kids.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Art Festivals
Art Kids Summer Provided Courtesy/Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art's Art Kids Summer program includes family festivals, art-making activities, tours, storytimes and workshops from July 5 through Aug. 23.

Families looking for creative things to do this summer can head to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for Art Kids Summer, a series of kid-friendly activities running from July 5 through Aug. 23.

The program includes family festivals, drop-in art projects, gallery tours, storytimes and workshops inspired by the museum's exhibition A Nation of Artists.

Art Kids Summer begins with the Pay What You Wish Family Festival: Stars, Stripes & Sprinkles on Sunday, July 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families can make art, help decorate oversized collaborative cakes, sing along with musician Ry Noss and enjoy live performances from School of Rock.

A second Pay What You Wish Family Festival, Patchwork Plains & Painted Skies, takes place Sunday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include storytelling, art activities, gallery experiences and live music.

From July 5 through Aug. 23, the museum also will host its Art Kids Studio every Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children can stop by to try different art projects and materials, with activities changing throughout the summer.

Families also can join free Art Kids Tours at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Little Art Kids Story Time, geared toward toddlers and their caregivers, takes place every Friday at 10:30 a.m.

For kids who want a deeper dive into art-making, the museum is offering three one-day workshops in July and August focused on cake-themed art, fabric projects and clay creations. Workshops are designed for specific age groups, and registration is required. Each class is $15 per child.

Art Kids Summer

July 5 - Aug. 23
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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