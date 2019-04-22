Jimmy Rollins will debut in broadcast booth for Phillies-Mets game

April 22, 2019
Philadelphia Phillies great Jimmy Rollins will make his debut in the broadcast booth Monday night as the team heads to New York for a three-game series with the Mets.
Rollins joined the NBC Sports Philadelphia team last month as a color analyst for "select" games during the 2019 season.
It's official!— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 28, 2019
We're happy to announce that @JimmyRollins11 will be joining us in the broadcast booth for select games this season!
Catch his debut on Monday, April 22 against the Mets. pic.twitter.com/gTOiwxFOTU
The group calling Monday night's game will be Rollins, Tom McCarthy, John Kruk and Gregg Murphy.
The Phillies, who have slowed down of late, hold a one-game lead over the Mets atop the NL East standings.
Rollins, 40, spent the first 15 seasons of his career in Philadelphia, earning National League MVP honors in 2007 and a championship the following year. He'll be honored by the Phillies organization early next month with an official retirement ceremony on May 4.