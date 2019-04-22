More Sports:

Jimmy Rollins will debut in broadcast booth for Phillies-Mets game

Jimmy Rollins is back with the Phillies. Yes, that includes Jimmy Rollins' smile.

Philadelphia Phillies great Jimmy Rollins will make his debut in the broadcast booth Monday night as the team heads to New York for a three-game series with the Mets.

Rollins joined the NBC Sports Philadelphia team last month as a color analyst for "select" games during the 2019 season.

The group calling Monday night's game will be Rollins, Tom McCarthy, John Kruk and Gregg Murphy.

RELATED: Phillies prospect watch: First rounder Alec Bohm on a tear, Adam Haseley, Mickey Moniak struggle

The Phillies, who have slowed down of late, hold a one-game lead over the Mets atop the NL East standings.

Rollins, 40, spent the first 15 seasons of his career in Philadelphia, earning National League MVP honors in 2007 and a championship the following year. He'll be honored by the Phillies organization early next month with an official retirement ceremony on May 4.

