Body found in trash bag during police search confirmed to be missing Haverford woman

June 24, 2020
Delaware County prosecutors have confirmed that the body of a woman found wrapped in a trash bag Tuesday was a Haverford woman who had been missing since May.
The body of Sabrina DuBose, 25, was discovered on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street in Germantown around 6 p.m., CBS3 reported. Haverford Township police said investigators searched the location after questioning a person in connection with the disappearance of DuBose. The victim had been missing since May 22.
According to 6ABC, Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia police in the 14th District had been notified by Haverford police that "the remains of a human body were found in a vacant lot under a train trestle."
Officials said DuBose was killed by strangulation. Investigators believe she was killed in Upper Darby and her body was brought to Philadelphia.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call police at (215) 686-TIPS.
