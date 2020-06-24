Body found in trash bag during police search confirmed to be missing Haverford woman

Delaware County prosecutors have confirmed that the body of a woman found wrapped in a trash bag Tuesday was a Haverford woman who had been missing since May.



The body of Sabrina DuBose, 25, was discovered on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street in Germantown around 6 p.m., CBS3 reported. Haverford Township police said investigators searched the location after questioning a person in connection with the disappearance of DuBose. The victim had been missing since May 22.

