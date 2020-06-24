More News:

June 24, 2020

Body found in trash bag during police search confirmed to be missing Haverford woman

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing Persons
Philadelphia missing woman body Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police found the body of a woman wrapped in a trash bag on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street in Germantown around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The police were searching for a missing 25-year-old woman from Haverford, Delaware County..

Delaware County prosecutors have confirmed that the body of a woman found wrapped in a trash bag Tuesday was a Haverford woman who had been missing since May. 

The body of Sabrina DuBose, 25, was discovered on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street in Germantown around 6 p.m., CBS3 reported. Haverford Township police said investigators searched the location after questioning a person in connection with the disappearance of DuBose. The victim had been missing since May 22. 

MORE: New Jersey set to resume indoor dining, reopen casinos at limited capacities on July 2

According to 6ABC, Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia police in the 14th District had been notified by Haverford police that "the remains of a human body were found in a vacant lot under a train trestle."

Officials said DuBose was killed by strangulation. Investigators believe she was killed in Upper Darby and her body was brought to Philadelphia. 

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call police at (215) 686-TIPS.

This story was updated on June 24, 2020. 

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

