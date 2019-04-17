More Sports:

April 17, 2019

Sixers reportedly tried to hire away Warriors GM Bob Myers last summer

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Sixers
Bob Myers Warriors GM Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers on the sideline before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Oracle Arena in Nov. 2016.

The Philadelphia 76ers bounced back in a big way in Game 2 of their series with the Brooklyn Nets, temporarily restoring confidence in the moves that got them to this point.

It wouldn't be the Sixers without a little bit of drama and back channel discussion going on, though.

A report Tuesday from The New York Times' Marc Stein claims the Sixers attempted to lure Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers to Philadelphia in the wake of the Bryan Colangelo scandal. The context for this was a discussion of the Lakers' current predicament after Magic Johnson stepped down as team president last week:

The 76ers tried to stage their own such coup last summer after the Bryan Colangelo Twitter scandal. As The Times reported last July, Philadelphia made an ambitious attempt at trying to hire Daryl Morey away from Houston — and I’m told Philly also commissioned a clandestine run at prying Myers away from the Warriors that was likewise rebuffed.

And here we thought we had only struck out on Morey, LeBron James and Paul George?

Landing an executive like Myers would have been a major acquisition for the Sixers, but it was probably a moonshot they knew stood little chance. They could have done a lot worse than Elton Brand, who has already shown he's willing to be an aggressive risk-taker.

The Myers report comes just as an explosive piece from the New York Daily News' Chris Sheridan being heavily scrutinized. Sheridan claims, among other things, that Brett Brown is all but done here and Elton Brand sought to trade Ben Simmons (who allegedly faked a stomach virus under Brown's cover). The response from Sixers VP of communications Dave Sholler sums it up best.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA Sixers Philadelphia Elton Brand Warriors Brett Brown Ben Simmons

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Health News

Penn Medicine treats two cancer patients with gene-editing tool CRISPR
CRISPR gene editing 04162019

TV

Rob McElhenney makes his first and last appearance on 'Game of Thrones'
Rob McElhenney guest stars in "Game of Thrones" season 9 premiere

Sixers

Sixers' attitude shift sparks Game 2 victory over Brooklyn Nets
041519-BenSimmons-USAToday

Food & Drink

PHS Pop-Up Garden on South Street opening soon
PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies offense just as much to blame as pitching for recent struggles
Cesar-Hernandez-Phillies_041619_USAT

Alternative Medicine

Does CBD work? Science isn't sure, but Philly-area residents say it's helping them
Carroll - Judy Beck, CBD User

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved