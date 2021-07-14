More Culture:

July 14, 2021

Ready? Fight! Philadelphia Union launches video game starring mascot Phang

In 'Iron Phang,' you control the Union mascot as he tries to win back the Supporter's Shield from D.C. United's Talon

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Video Games
71421 Philadelphia Union video game Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Union have created a video game. In "Iron Phang," gamers control the Union's mascot as he tries to win back the Supporter’s Shield from rival D.C. United's mascot, Talon.

Can I interest you in a really fun way to waste time on the internet today? What if I told you that it involves running around a 16-bit version of Subaru Park as Philadelphia Union mascot Phang, fighting off a horde of raccoons that stand between him reclaiming the Supporter's Shield from D.C. United mascot Talon during one final showdown in our nation's capital?

If that sounds right up your alley, then allow me to introduce you to "Iron Phang." That's right: Philadelphia's MLS team has its own video game. 

Launched Wednesday in anticipation of the Union's rivalry match against D.C. United on Saturday night, "Iron Phang" is a callback to the side-scrolling action/adventure games of days past. The Mega Man influence is especially noticeable when Phang dons a suit in the Union locker room that allows him to shoot lasers out of his hands and fly through the air.

The creator of "Iron Phang," Union Digital Video Producer Greg Fallon, told J. Sam Jones of MLSSoccer.com that he learned to code during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, after more than 100 hours, Fallon said he had a complete game that transitioned between different levels and boss battles. "Iron Phang" even comes with three difficulty options, including "Insanity" for the boldest of gamers.

"I'm a huge video game fan and I love sort of delving into how the games are sort of built and designed to challenge you. I think at this point that I have a decent idea of what makes a game fun and hard," Fallon said. "And my biggest fear when we set out on this was that I was going to try and do this myself and I was going to make something that was too easy."

"Iron Phang" can be played on Google Chrome and allows gamers to plug in the controller of their choice. Check out a video of Union players taking the game for a spin below.

Brooks Holton

Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff

brooks@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Video Games Philadelphia Soccer MLS Union

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA rumors: Sixers have 'opened up' trade talks on Ben Simmons
Ben_Simmons_6_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Are you eligible for free college tuition?
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Illness

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say
Delta variant symptoms

Politics

William McSwain, former U.S. Attorney in Philly office, seeks Trump's backing in run for Pa. governor
McSwain Trump Letter

TV

'Mare of Easttown' scores 16 Emmy nominations
Mare of Easttown Emmy

Races

2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place in October
Broad Street Run October 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved