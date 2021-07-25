More News:

July 25, 2021

30-inch water main break floods South Philadelphia streets

Queen Village residents said water busted through basement windows and caused extensive property damage

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
72521 Water main break.jpeg Source/Philadelphia Water Department

Crews with the Philadelphia Water Department responded to a 30-inch water main break at South Sixth and Bainbridge streets just after midnight Sunday, July 25, 2021. Residents in the area reported flooding as high as 4 feet and low water pressure.

A 30-inch water main break at South Sixth and Bainbridge streets caused some serious flooding early Sunday morning in South Philadelphia.

A video posted to Reddit shows water rushing up from the ground like a miniature geyser at South Sixth and Fitzwater streets. Another video shows floodwater creeping down a block in Queen Village and pooling up near someone's doorstep.

Members of the r/Philadelphia subreddit reported low water pressure from South 13th Street and West Oregon Avenue all the way to South Second and Lombard streets.

"Came on here just to check if anything was up when my sink wouldnt turn on more than a trickle," one user wrote. "Guess that explains it!"

Others chose to look on the bright side.

"Once in a lifetime waves right there. Grab your board and take advantage of it," another user wrote. "Vaya con Dios."

The Philadelphia Water Department noticed the break in its system around midnight and sent crews to the area, according to spokesperson Brian Rademaekers.

Neighbors told Beccah Hendrickson with 6ABC that the water was nearly 4 feet high at some points, busted through basement windows and caused extensive property damage. One woman who spoke with 6ABC said she is an interior designer and collector and lost an estimated $1 million in damaged art and furniture. 

Normal water pressure should be restored to affected residents, but fixing the 130-year-old main will be a "long-term repair," Rademaekers said. Anyone still experiencing low water pressure should call the department's emergency hotline at 215-685-6300.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, one Reddit user reported that floodwater had "receded quite a lot" at Sixth and Fitzwater. Video from the scene around 7 a.m. showed mud covering Bainbridge Street and a large hole in the middle of the road where it intersects with Sixth Street.  

Crews blocked off Sixth and Bainbridge and other streets nearby as they repaired the main and cleaned. 

