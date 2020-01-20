More News:

January 20, 2020

Philadelphia Women's March: Photos from a snowy demonstration

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
2020 Philly Women's March 5 HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Thousands of people showed up for the 2020 Philadelphia Women's March, held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Jan. 18, 2020.

Thousands of people braved cold and snowy conditions on Saturday to participate in the fourth annual Philadelphia Women's March. 

People began marching up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway around 10 a.m., concluding at Eakins Oval, where several people addressed the crowd. People of all ages came out, with many in the crowd carrying signs supporting women's rights. 

The first women's march was held in January 2017, in the wake of President Donald Trump's election. At the time, many in the crowd donned pink hats in protest of Trump saying he kisses and grabs women without their permission. 

The annual event also has coincided with the #MeToo movement and a larger focus on feminism. 

See pictures below from the 2020 women's march. 

2020 Philly Women's March 6HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

The fourth annual Philadelphia Women's March occurred on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Jan. 18, 2020. The demonstration first began in 2017, in the wake of the election of President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexually assaulting several women.

2020 Philly Women's March 4HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

There were plenty of signs supporting women's rights at the Philadelphia Women's March on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Jan. 18, 2020.

2020 Philly Women's March 3HughE Dillon/For Phillyvoice

People of all ages showed up at the Philadelphia Women's March, held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Jan. 18, 2020.

2020 Philly Women's March 7HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Despite snowy weather, people marched up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to support women's rights on Jan. 18, 2020.

2020 Philly Women's March 8HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Women's March was held the same day as a similar march in Washington D.C., Jan. 18, 2020.

 

2020 Philly Women's March 2HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Speakers addressed the crowd from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at the 2020 Philadelphia Women's March, Jan. 18, 2020.


