Philadelphia Women's March: Photos from a snowy demonstration

Thousands of people braved cold and snowy conditions on Saturday to participate in the fourth annual Philadelphia Women's March.

People began marching up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway around 10 a.m., concluding at Eakins Oval, where several people addressed the crowd. People of all ages came out, with many in the crowd carrying signs supporting women's rights.

The first women's march was held in January 2017, in the wake of President Donald Trump's election. At the time, many in the crowd donned pink hats in protest of Trump saying he kisses and grabs women without their permission.

The annual event also has coincided with the #MeToo movement and a larger focus on feminism.

See pictures below from the 2020 women's march.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice The fourth annual Philadelphia Women's March occurred on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Jan. 18, 2020. The demonstration first began in 2017, in the wake of the election of President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexually assaulting several women.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice There were plenty of signs supporting women's rights at the Philadelphia Women's March on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Jan. 18, 2020.

HughE Dillon/For Phillyvoice HughE Dillon/For Phillyvoice People of all ages showed up at the Philadelphia Women's March, held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Jan. 18, 2020.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice Despite snowy weather, people marched up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to support women's rights on Jan. 18, 2020.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice The Philadelphia Women's March was held the same day as a similar march in Washington D.C., Jan. 18, 2020.