More News:

June 27, 2019

After Phillies' comeback win over Mets, fans are buying up the entire city's supply of bamboo

The Phils' four-game win streak is adding house plants to unsuspecting living rooms across Philadelphia

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies Plants
Phillies bamboo win streak Screenshot/Kremp Florist

Kremp Florist, in Willow Grove, has sold out of two different lucky bamboo plants and is now offering a third Phillies-themed bamboo product.

Welcome to late June. The Philadelphia Phillies are obsessed with plants.

If you buried the Phillies after they lost seven in a row and generally looked awful, you can't be blamed. But you've missed one of the more pleasant turn-around stories this week. Here's a quick catch-up: Brad Miller, the newest Phillies acquisition, bought a lucky bamboo plant in Chinatown on Monday morning, before the team began a four-game series with the Mets, and brought it to the clubhouse.

MORE: Lakers opening max space makes Sixers' initiative clear — pay up, or else

Incredibly, the lucky bamboo seems to have fixed the Phillies: They just finished a four-game sweep of the Mets, including a miraculous comeback win over New York in the bottom of the ninth inning on Thursday.

Like the Eagles' dog masks of the Super Bowl run, bamboo has quickly become Philadelphia sports fans' most sought-after house plant.

Some people bought in before Thursday's win, which meant they could celebrate Jean Segura's walk-off homer with their tall, green friend:

Others finally kowtowed to the bamboo's obvious life-changing abilities, and began searching for some bamboo in the area:

You can always take the Brad Miller route and try to find some lucky bamboo in Chinatown, though prices might be inflated now that its powers have been revealed to Philadelphia residents.

Kremp Florist, a flower and plant shop in Willow Grove, has sold out of two different types of lucky bamboo and is now selling a third lucky bamboo product, appropriately called "Philadelphia Phillies Lucky Bamboo". Kremp is offering same-day delivery, for Phillies fans who don't want to get their bamboo after the streak is inevitably snapped.

Elsewhere online, the bamboo's cult is growing. There is, because there always is, now a Brad Miller's Bamboo-themed Twitter account, which has somehow amassed 100 followers:

Pictures, and videos, of the team's official bamboo plant are turning into social media sensations:

And, yes, this really is all happening because of four wins in June.

One thing's for certain: When Philly sports fans lean in, they lean all the way in:

If you're anywhere near Chinatown in the next few days, you're going to want to keep your wits about you. Phillies fans are in a good mood, and they're coming for all the bamboo.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies Plants Philadelphia Odd News Internet Mets MLB Chinatown Social Media Baseball

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Washington team will be a dumpster fire this season
062519DanielSnyder

Health News

Hahnemann University Hospital to close later this year
Carroll - Hahnemann University Hospital

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: After unwarranted criticism of Reid, KC radio host needs a lesson in empathy
Andy-Reid-Chiefs_062519_usat

Animals

New Jersey police looking for person who threw kittens from moving car
Kittens Thrown Car New Jersey

Food & Drink

Where to eat and drink in Philly this Fourth of July
Fourth of July drinks and food in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia Police update guidelines for officers' interactions with transgender and non-binary people
Philadelphia police transgender policy

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved