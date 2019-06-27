After Phillies' comeback win over Mets, fans are buying up the entire city's supply of bamboo

Welcome to late June. The Philadelphia Phillies are obsessed with plants.

If you buried the Phillies after they lost seven in a row and generally looked awful, you can't be blamed. But you've missed one of the more pleasant turn-around stories this week. Here's a quick catch-up: Brad Miller, the newest Phillies acquisition, bought a lucky bamboo plant in Chinatown on Monday morning, before the team began a four-game series with the Mets, and brought it to the clubhouse.

Incredibly, the lucky bamboo seems to have fixed the Phillies: They just finished a four-game sweep of the Mets, including a miraculous comeback win over New York in the bottom of the ninth inning on Thursday.

Like the Eagles' dog masks of the Super Bowl run, bamboo has quickly become Philadelphia sports fans' most sought-after house plant.

Some people bought in before Thursday's win, which meant they could celebrate Jean Segura's walk-off homer with their tall, green friend:

Others finally kowtowed to the bamboo's obvious life-changing abilities, and began searching for some bamboo in the area:

You can always take the Brad Miller route and try to find some lucky bamboo in Chinatown, though prices might be inflated now that its powers have been revealed to Philadelphia residents.

Kremp Florist, a flower and plant shop in Willow Grove, has sold out of two different types of lucky bamboo and is now selling a third lucky bamboo product, appropriately called "Philadelphia Phillies Lucky Bamboo". Kremp is offering same-day delivery, for Phillies fans who don't want to get their bamboo after the streak is inevitably snapped.

Elsewhere online, the bamboo's cult is growing. There is, because there always is, now a Brad Miller's Bamboo-themed Twitter account, which has somehow amassed 100 followers:

Pictures, and videos, of the team's official bamboo plant are turning into social media sensations:

And, yes, this really is all happening because of four wins in June.

One thing's for certain: When Philly sports fans lean in, they lean all the way in:

If you're anywhere near Chinatown in the next few days, you're going to want to keep your wits about you. Phillies fans are in a good mood, and they're coming for all the bamboo.

