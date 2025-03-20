Phillies will have a new backup catcher for 2025





The Garrett Stubbs era in Philadelphia is over (at least for now).

The light-hitting but fan favorite back up catcher will start the season in Triple-A after spending three seasons as J.T. Realmuto's understudy and acting as the leader of many clubhouse celebrations.

The reason is threefold. First, the team is extremely left-handed on offense and with their final bench spot likely going to lefty Kody Clemens, Stubbs had an uphill battle.

The Phillies also have a homegrown backup waiting in the wings in Rafael Marchán, who has had a decent showing in spring training and hits from the right side. He's also a better hitter in general who is improving his handling of a pitching staff.

Stubbs Marchán Age 31 25 PA 433 56 Slash .222/.305/.324 .279/.333/.477 HR, RBI 7, 39 5, 13







And finally, Marchán was out of minor league options, meaning if they optioned him to Triple-A, they would risk losing him to another team. Stubbs had an option remaining, and will be eligible to return to the Phillies if there is a need for a third catcher at some point during the season.

With Realmuto starring as one of the biggest work horses behind the plate in the majors in recent years, the backup catcher spot in Philly was one of the least important in MLB. But Realmuto is 34 now, and could see time elsewhere on the field as the team tries to preserve his health for the postseason. Which means there will be a bit more pressure on whomever is behind him on the depth chart.

Marchán hopes he can take this job and never give it back.

