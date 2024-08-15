More Sports:

August 15, 2024

Phillies release 2025 spring training schedule

The Phils will open their spring slate on Feb. 22 against the Tigers in Lakeland, then make their on-field return to Clearwater the next day against the Orioles.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryson Stott, Trea Turner, and the Phillies will be back in Clearwater next spring.

Bryson Stott, Trea Turner, and the Phillies will be back in Clearwater next spring.

The current major league season is in full swing, with the Phillies still looking to snap fully out of a post-All-Star break and to get back to their World Series ambitions, but on Thursday, the groundwork started getting laid for 2025. 

MLB released its full 2025 spring training slate on Thursday, revealing that the Phillies will get the road to next season going on February 22nd against the Detroit Tigers at their spring complex over in Lakeland, Florida.

The next day on the 23rd, they'll make their exhibition return to BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater against the Orioles, then continue on through to March 24. 

Here's the full schedule via KYW's Dave Uram:

Next spring could bring a chance for better looks at top prospects Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford, and perhaps the slow return of top farm arm Andrew Painter in his long rehab back from Tommy John surgery, especially with March 14's scheduled Spring Breakout game between the Phillies' and Pirates' top prospects.

Granted, with so much on the line in the current 2024 season for the Phils, what could happen next spring will understandably take a backseat right now.

MORE: Are the Phillies still World Series contenders?

