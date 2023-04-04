More Sports:

April 04, 2023

Phillies announce Uber RideShare pickup lot for Sports Complex attendees

The Phillies announced that there will be a new Uber RideShare pickup spot in Lot T for Citizens Bank Park and Wells Fargo Center events.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Citizens-Bank-Parking-Lot-Statue

A classic baseball statue outside of the Philadelphia Phillies' Citizens Bank Park parking lot in South Philadelphia.

On Monday afternoon, the Phillies gave a slew of updates about what's going on at Citizens Bank Park this season, from t-shirt giveaways to Charlie Manuel-backed cheesesteaks to new security measures. One noteworthy announcement is that there will be a RideShare lot for fans attending events at both Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center who are leaving the Sports Complex via Uber.

The Phillies released the following information:

New Uber RideShare Lot for fans! Starting on April 20, Uber will be providing a RideShare in Lot T for all Citizens Bank Park and Wells Fargo Center events. Fans should exit the Third Base Gate and walk along Pattison Avenue toward Broad Street to enter the lot and request a vehicle, which will meet each rider in the designated area. The lot will also include an Uber-branded lounge with seating and a charging station.

I can't speak to whether this will actually improve both foot traffic and car traffic, so I'm going to keep an eye out on how this unfolds during the course of the season. 

Looking at a map of the Sports Complex's overall parking lots, Lot T is west of Citizens Bank Park. Crossing Darien Street outside the stadium leads to Lot S and, naturally, Lot T is the next one over as you approach Broad Street. 

