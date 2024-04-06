More Sports:

April 06, 2024

Phillies trade Connor Brogdon to Dodgers

In return for Connor Brogdon, the Phillies receive left-handed pitcher Benony Robles.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Connor-Brogdon-Trade Kyle Ross/USA Today

It was a quick rise and fall for Connor Brogdon in Philadelphia.

The Phillies have traded Connor Brogdon, after being designated for assignment earlier in the week, to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies are receiving left-handed pitcher Benony Robles in return.

It's been a roller coaster ride for Brogdon in Philly. During the Phillies' 2022 World Series run, Brogdon sported a 2.08 postseason ERA, including four scoreless frames in the Fall Classic against Houston. In his last appearance for the Phillies on Monday against the Reds, he surrendered a game-winning 10th inning grand slam to Cincinnati's Spencer Steer.

That was it for his Phils tenure.

As for who's coming back to Philly, Robles is a 23-year-old minor leaguer. Pitching in high-A ball in 2023 for the Great Lakes Loons, Robles made 33 appearances with a 3.86 ERA, picking up 12 saves along the way. 

MORE: Brandon Marsh needs to play every day

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Connor Brogdon

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Escape to Crawford County — just a drive away from Philadelphia
Limited - Destination Gettysburg 3

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Live broadcasts, home videos capture earthquake confusion
040524 Earthquake damage.jpg

Sponsored

Take a road trip to Harford County, MD
Limited - Visit Harford - Bayou Motel

Men's Health

Running won't help when you're mad, but it offers many psychological benefits
Running Anger Management

Food & Drink

Brunch spot Almost Home General opens in Old City
Almost Home General

Phillies

Phillies to unveil City Connect uniforms this week
Phillies-City-Connect-Date

Festivals

Kensington Derby and Arts Festival moving race to Frankford Avenue
Kensington Derby

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved