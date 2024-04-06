Phillies trade Connor Brogdon to Dodgers

The Phillies have traded Connor Brogdon, after being designated for assignment earlier in the week, to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies are receiving left-handed pitcher Benony Robles in return.

It's been a roller coaster ride for Brogdon in Philly. During the Phillies' 2022 World Series run, Brogdon sported a 2.08 postseason ERA, including four scoreless frames in the Fall Classic against Houston. In his last appearance for the Phillies on Monday against the Reds, he surrendered a game-winning 10th inning grand slam to Cincinnati's Spencer Steer.

That was it for his Phils tenure.

As for who's coming back to Philly, Robles is a 23-year-old minor leaguer. Pitching in high-A ball in 2023 for the Great Lakes Loons, Robles made 33 appearances with a 3.86 ERA, picking up 12 saves along the way.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader