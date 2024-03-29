Rhys Hoskins makes Brewers debut, immediately upsets Mets

Rhy Hoskins made his official Brewers debut Thursday in Queens, and in uniquely former Phillies fashion, immediately pissed off the New York Mets with a slide into second.

The play, which took out Jeff McNeil, left him fuming, and the benches clearing:

You can interpret that sequence on your terms. People are still doing that for the Chase Utley slide in on Wilmer Flores from going on nine years ago to this day, and Mets fans are still angry about it – though all those doubles he ripped into the right-field corner at Citi Field probably have a lot to do with that, too.

Anyway, one thing to note here: that slide was overshot, but not what broke up the double play chance. McNeil fumbling the ball on the transfer did, and that happened well before Hoskins got there.

The Mets challenged for slide interference, but the original call was upheld.

McNeil kept barking after Hoskins.

Hoskins responded in kind:

The Mets lost, 3-1, by the way.

A throwback, just because:

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports