Rhys Hoskins makes Brewers debut, immediately upsets Mets

March 29, 2024
Rhy Hoskins made his official Brewers debut Thursday in Queens, and in uniquely former Phillies fashion, immediately pissed off the New York Mets with a slide into second.
The play, which took out Jeff McNeil, left him fuming, and the benches clearing:
The benches clear between the Mets and Brewers after Jeff McNeil takes exception to a hard slide into second base from Rhys Hoskins pic.twitter.com/NN4ee8ea0Y— SNY (@SNYtv) March 29, 2024
Anyway, one thing to note here: that slide was overshot, but not what broke up the double play chance. McNeil fumbling the ball on the transfer did, and that happened well before Hoskins got there.
The Mets challenged for slide interference, but the original call was upheld.
McNeil kept barking after Hoskins.
Hoskins responded in kind:
I'm no lip-reader but I would venture to guess Rhys Hoskins called Jeff McNeil a crybaby here. pic.twitter.com/GQ3ZhVbZsf— Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) March 29, 2024
https://t.co/IjM41kohoR pic.twitter.com/hRPSyTdLCN— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 29, 2024
The Mets lost, 3-1, by the way.
A throwback, just because:
