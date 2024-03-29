More Sports:

March 29, 2024

Rhys Hoskins makes Brewers debut, immediately upsets Mets

Former Phillie Rhys Hoskins isn't making any new friends on the Mets now that he's on a new team with the Brewers.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Rhys-Hoskins-Jeff-McNeil-Brewers-Mets-Opening-Day-2024-MLB.jpg Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Former Phils and the Mets have a unique history on double play chances.

Rhy Hoskins made his official Brewers debut Thursday in Queens, and in uniquely former Phillies fashion, immediately pissed off the New York Mets with a slide into second. 

The play, which took out Jeff McNeil, left him fuming, and the benches clearing:

You can interpret that sequence on your terms. People are still doing that for the Chase Utley slide in on Wilmer Flores from going on nine years ago to this day, and Mets fans are still angry about it – though all those doubles he ripped into the right-field corner at Citi Field probably have a lot to do with that, too. 

Anyway, one thing to note here: that slide was overshot, but not what broke up the double play chance. McNeil fumbling the ball on the transfer did, and that happened well before Hoskins got there. 

The Mets challenged for slide interference, but the original call was upheld. 

McNeil kept barking after Hoskins.

Hoskins responded in kind:

The Mets lost, 3-1, by the way. 

A throwback, just because:

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Milwaukee Brewers Rhys Hoskins New York Mets Opening Day 2024 Jeff McNiel

Videos

Featured

Limited - Johnston County - Redneck BBQ Lab Burnt Ends

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Explore a career with the City of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

One teen killed, another injured in Germantown shooting, police say
Germantown shooting teens

Sponsored

Journey through Ireland's unique regions
Limited - Eyeries

Depression

AI can detect depression in white people based on their social media posts – but not in Black people, Penn study finds
AI Depression Disparities

Food & Drink

Filipino restaurant and market brings unique tastes to Brewerytown
Baby's Kusina and Market Longanisa breakfast sando

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Experts predict World Series win for Fightins
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-2024-Preview

Weekend

Pop-up gardens and Easter parade: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide pop-up gardens

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved