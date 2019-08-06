Phillies unveil Player's Weekend jerseys, nicknames ahead of series with Marlins

Major League Baseball's now-annual Player's Weekend is a fairly inoffensive schtick, utilized to keep fans' attention in the weeks before the real stretch run begins. This year, Player's Weekend takes place Aug. 23 to Aug. 25.

The three-day, league-wide event involves new custom uniforms, and allows players to put nicknames on the backs of their respective uniforms instead of their last names Sometimes, like Rhys Hoskins' "Big Fella" jersey last year and this year, the results are pretty fun. Occasionally, like Jason Vargas's "Vargy" this year, they're uninspired. It's always something to talk about.

This year, the jerseys are monochrome, either all-black or all-white, depending on which team is home and which team is on the road.

The Phillies will wear all-black uniforms, which kind of look cool but also kind of don't:

They're extremely reminiscent of the all-black and all-white uniforms the Miami Heat wore during the Big Three era, which I thought were cool at the time but look absolutely brutal in hindsight.

Here's a sneak peak of some more nicknames, in jersey form:

And here's the full nickname list, featuring some absolutely off-the-wall nicknames:

• Jose Alvarez: "KÍKE" • Jake Arrieta: "SNAKE" • Jay Bruce: "BRUUUCE" • Corey Dickerson: "CD" • Zach Eflin: "EF" • Bryce Harper: "HARP" • Cesar Hernandez: "CESITA" • Rhys Hoskins: "BIG FELLA" • Scott Kingery: "JETPAX" • Andrew Knapp: "KNAPP TIME" • Andrew McCutchen: "DRUSNEEZE" • Brad Miller: "J. WINDERMERE" • Mike Morin: "MOOSH" • Hector Neris: "COMPA N" • Juan Nicasio: "ARENOSO" • Aaron Nola: "NOLS" • Blake Parker: "B-EASY" • Nick Pivetta: "PIV" • Roman Quinn: "PSJ" • J.T. Realmuto: "REAL" • Sean Rodriguez: "CHI CHI" • Jean Segura: "EL MAMBO" • Drew Smyly: "SMILES" • Ranger Suarez: "SUAREZ" • Jason Vargas: "VARGY" • Vince Velasquez: "V²"

My five favorites, in no particular order: Brad Miller, Jean Segura, Vince Velasquez, Andrew Knapp, and Andrew McCutchen.

My five least favorites, in no particular order: Zach Eflin, Corey Dickerson, Nick Pivetta, Jason Vargas, and Ranger Suarez.

Suarez's has to be the worst of the bunch. It's just his last name. C'mon, man.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.