August 09, 2018

Grading a few of the Phillies' new Players Weekend jersey nicknames

Including 'Big Fella' and 'Bigger Fella,' and more baseball fun

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies Uniforms
Phillies players weekend jerseys Contributed image/Fanatics

Rhys Hoskins is repping his favorite 1937 British musical drama. (Maybe not.)

Major League Baseball, always striving for eyeballs in an increasingly NBA- and NFL-first world, is celebrating its second annual Players Weekend from Aug. 24-26, and the new jerseys — plus, more importantly, the new nicknames — have arrived.

If you missed it last year, the best part of Players Weekend is players putting their nicknames on the back of their jerseys.

Some are obvious – just plays on their names – while others are a little more involved.

Let’s take a look at a few of the Phillies' standouts and evaluate them.

Rhys Hoskins, 'Big Fella' & Tommy Hunter, 'Bigger Fella'

A nice call-and-response showing from Hoskins and Hunter! This is what teamwork looks like. I wonder who biggest fella would be…

Grade: A-

Jake Arrieta, 'Snake'

Jake and snake rhyme, that much is clear. But calling yourself a snake in 2018, the era of snake-as-disparaging-slang, sure is bold.

Grade: B

Wilson Ramos, 'Buffalo'

One of the newest Phillies, Ramos has been called the Buffalo for years. Back in 2015, he explained where it came from:

“’I got that nickname by Ian Desmond,’ Ramos said. ‘It was one day at the stadium and he said to me, ‘Hey, you get a lot of hits (foul tips, collisions, etc.) every day behind the plate and you never go out of the game. You stay for the whole game. You’re a big man. You’re like a buffalo!’’”

Not bad.

Grade: B(uffalo)

Aaron Loup, 'Wolf'

I will be honest, I cannot explain why Aaron Loup’s nickname is Wolf.

Grade: Wolf?

Andrew Knapp, 'Knapp Time'

This is a great nickname, because baseball is by far the slowest-paced of the four major sports in the United States, and Mr. Knapp is leaning into it. He might not want to emulate his nickname when he’s playing, though: everyone tries to figure out when the catcher is napping.

Grade: Zzzzz

Pat Neshek, 'Neshek'

Pat, that is just your last name.

Grade: Neshek

Maikel Franco, 'Compa F' & Luis Garcia, 'Compa G'

Once again, a great display of teamwork here from Franco and Garcia, and this time in a different language. “Compa” is colloquial Spanish for “friend” or “buddy,” which makes this doubly endearing.

Grade: Compa A+

