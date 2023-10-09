More Events:

October 09, 2023

Philly Cider Week returns with a street festival and tastings at multiple restaurants and bars

Hard cider samples, production tutorials, food pairings and cider-themed trivia will take place Oct. 21-29

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Cider Week returns from Oct. 21-29 with trivia nights, family-style dinners and cocktail workshops hosted by restaurants and breweries in the city.

Philly Cider Week is set to return later this month with seasonal festivities and special workshops centered around the alcoholic apple beverage. 

The weeklong celebration, which began in 2018, runs from Saturday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 29 with nine events at bars, restaurants and breweries in Philadelphia. 

Attendees can build charcuterie boards, eat apple cider donuts, listen to live music and drink plenty of cider while learning about the cider-making process. Check out some of this year's events below. 

CiderFest at Woodford Mansion

Enjoy a picnic lunch and charcuterie boards while sipping ciders, wine and cocktails. Live music will be played and local beekeepers will teach how they are restoring bee populations. A raffle featuring gift baskets can be entered to benefit Woodford Mansion. 

Saturday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 22
1-5 p.m. | Tickets $40 in advance or $45 in person
2300 N. 33rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19132

Cider & Cheese Pairing Class at Philly Cheese School

Four craft ciders will be paired with four artisanal cheeses, and Amy Hartranft, cofounder of Philly Cider Week, and Julia Birnbaum, founder of Philly Cheese School, will teach how to thoughtfully pair ciders and cheeses as well as the process of cider-pressing.

Monday, Oct. 23
6-7 p.m. | $70
Philly Cheese School
701 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Cider Cocktail Night With Philadelphia Distilling

Visit Hale & True Co.'s taproom for cocktails made with Hale & True cider and Philadelphia Distilling's spirits. The event is first-come, first-served.

Wednesday, Oct. 25
6-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Hale & True
613 S. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Cider Trivia Night With Porco's Porchetteria

Hale & True also will host cider-themed trivia led by taproom manager Claire Trindle. Cider flights and food pairings from Porco's Porchetteria and Small Oven Pastry Shop will be available. 

Thursday, Oct. 26
5-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Hale & True
613 S. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Trattoria at Heavy Metal Sausage Co.

Enjoy five-course, family-style Italian dinners paired with ciders from either Ploughman Cider on Oct. 26 or Dressler Estate on Oct. 27. There will be two seatings each night at 6 and 8:30 p.m. for $100, plus additional fees for cider pairings. Non-alcoholic cider will be offered. 

Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27
6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. | $100 plus additional fees
Heavy Metal Sausage Co.
1527 W. Porter St., Philadelphia, PA 19145

Dry Cider Saturday at Khyber Pass Pub

Chambersburg's ANXO Cider is joining the team at Khyber Pass Pub for a tasting of dry ciders, including Philly's first tapping of Zapiain Basque Sidra from Spain. 

Saturday, Oct. 28
5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Khyber Pass Pub
56 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Philly Cider Week Fall Street Fest

The street festival will be held on Seventh Street between South and Fitzwater streets with live bluegrass music, sidewalk sales from local small businesses, tarot readings, raffles, costume contests for people and dogs and samples of ciders from local and regional producers.

Sunday, Oct. 29
12-6 p.m. | Tickets $16-18
Seventh Street between South and Fitzwater streets, Philadelphia, PA 19147

