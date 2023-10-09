Philly Cider Week returns with a street festival and tastings at multiple restaurants and bars

Philly Cider Week is set to return later this month with seasonal festivities and special workshops centered around the alcoholic apple beverage.

The weeklong celebration, which began in 2018, runs from Saturday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 29 with nine events at bars, restaurants and breweries in Philadelphia.

MORE: Drink and be scary at these Halloween bars popping up in Philly

Attendees can build charcuterie boards, eat apple cider donuts, listen to live music and drink plenty of cider while learning about the cider-making process. Check out some of this year's events below.

Enjoy a picnic lunch and charcuterie boards while sipping ciders, wine and cocktails. Live music will be played and local beekeepers will teach how they are restoring bee populations. A raffle featuring gift baskets can be entered to benefit Woodford Mansion.

Saturday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 22

1-5 p.m. | Tickets $40 in advance or $45 in person

2300 N. 33rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19132

Four craft ciders will be paired with four artisanal cheeses, and Amy Hartranft, cofounder of Philly Cider Week, and Julia Birnbaum, founder of Philly Cheese School, will teach how to thoughtfully pair ciders and cheeses as well as the process of cider-pressing.

Monday, Oct. 23

6-7 p.m. | $70

Philly Cheese School

701 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Visit Hale & True Co.'s taproom for cocktails made with Hale & True cider and Philadelphia Distilling's spirits. The event is first-come, first-served.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

6-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Hale & True

613 S. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Hale & True also will host cider-themed trivia led by taproom manager Claire Trindle. Cider flights and food pairings from Porco's Porchetteria and Small Oven Pastry Shop will be available.

Thursday, Oct. 26

5-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Hale & True

613 S. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Enjoy five-course, family-style Italian dinners paired with ciders from either Ploughman Cider on Oct. 26 or Dressler Estate on Oct. 27. There will be two seatings each night at 6 and 8:30 p.m. for $100, plus additional fees for cider pairings. Non-alcoholic cider will be offered.

Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27

6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. | $100 plus additional fees

Heavy Metal Sausage Co.

1527 W. Porter St., Philadelphia, PA 19145

Chambersburg's ANXO Cider is joining the team at Khyber Pass Pub for a tasting of dry ciders, including Philly's first tapping of Zapiain Basque Sidra from Spain.

Saturday, Oct. 28

5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Khyber Pass Pub

56 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

The street festival will be held on Seventh Street between South and Fitzwater streets with live bluegrass music, sidewalk sales from local small businesses, tarot readings, raffles, costume contests for people and dogs and samples of ciders from local and regional producers.

Sunday, Oct. 29

12-6 p.m. | Tickets $16-18

Seventh Street between South and Fitzwater streets, Philadelphia, PA 19147

