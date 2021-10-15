More News:

October 15, 2021

Philly cop facing charges for alleged domestic assault

The victim was strangled and lost consciousness, investigators said

By Michael Tanenbaum
Philadelphia police officer Wayne Arnold is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and strangulation in an alleged domestic incident that happened on May 17, 2021, officials said.

A 30-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department is facing criminal charges for allegedly choking a woman during a domestic incident earlier this year.

Officer Wayne Arnold, who was most recently assigned to the intensive drug investigations squad, was arrested by the internal affairs division, police said Friday.

MORE NEWS: Philly cop under investigation for New Year's encounter seen in viral YouTube video

According to investigators, Arnold choked the woman until she lost consciousness on May 17, leaving marks and scratches on her neck.

Additional details about the alleged attack were not immediately available.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Arnold with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and strangulation.

Arnold has been suspended and with the intent to fire him at the end of 30 days.

Michael Tanenbaum
