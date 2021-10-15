Philly cop facing charges for alleged domestic assault

October 15, 2021
A 30-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department is facing criminal charges for allegedly choking a woman during a domestic incident earlier this year.
Officer Wayne Arnold, who was most recently assigned to the intensive drug investigations squad, was arrested by the internal affairs division, police said Friday.
Additional details about the alleged attack were not immediately available.
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Arnold with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and strangulation.
Arnold has been suspended and with the intent to fire him at the end of 30 days.