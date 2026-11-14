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November 14, 2026

Philly pushes back deadline to apply to competitive magnet schools as wait for state test scores drags on

Families will have until Dec. 16 to decide which schools they want to apply to outside of their neighborhoods.

By Rebecca Redelmeier, Chalkbeat Philadelphia
Education Schools
Superintendent Tony Watlington Kriston Jae Bethel/for Chalkbeat

Superintendent Tony Watlington said that the district expects to temporarily close the school selection website between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2 to upload students' 2026 state test score data. The new deadline to apply to selective schools is Dec. 16.

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters.

Philadelphia families will have an extra three weeks to decide which Philadelphia schools they want to apply to, Superintendent Tony Watlington announced Thursday.

MORE: Philly teachers union says it can prevent school closures with $25 million. The district says the cost is 12 times higher

But a key piece of information many families need for that process — state test scores — is still delayed.

The new deadline for the district's school selection process is Wednesday, Dec. 16. That creates more time for students and families to consider what schools they want to apply to outside of their neighborhoods. District officials say they will share state test scores before that deadline to give families time to deliberate.

Though all Philly students can attend their neighborhood schools automatically, families must apply to attend competitive magnet schools and schools outside their neighborhoods. Students are only eligible for some magnet schools if they have certain state test scores. If students rank a school they are not eligible for, they essentially throw away one of their five school selection choices.

Major questions about state test results remain. Most years, the district shares preliminary scores with families and teachers in August. But district officials have said this year's scores have been put "on hold" by the state, leading to confusion and frustration.

Last week, state officials revealed they want to change how they score students' performance on the statewide Pennsylvania System of School Assessment, PSSA, and Keystone exams, which resulted in the delay.

Their proposal would change the tests' cut scores, which determine the score thresholds students need to meet to be considered "basic," "proficient," or "advanced." The new scores would make it easier for students to be considered "advanced," officials said.

But the state Board of Education isn't scheduled to vote on the new cut scores until next week. State officials said they would share scores with districts in the days following the vote.

Thursday's announcement represents the second time the district has pushed back the application deadline this year.

Watlington said in the notice to families Thursday that the district expects to temporarily close the school selection website between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2 to upload students' test score data.

"Families will be notified when updated 2026 PSSA results are available and will have an opportunity to review their scores, update their information, and submit/resubmit their applications," he said.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.

Rebecca Redelmeier, Chalkbeat Philadelphia

Read more Education Schools Philadelphia Tony Watlington School District of Philadelphia

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