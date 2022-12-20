More Culture:

December 20, 2022

Philly drag queen Martha Graham Cracker, who is battling cancer, seeks stem cell donor

The performer has been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia; supporters can swab to see if they're a match at Bob and Barbara's on Wednesday

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Drag
Martha Graham Cracker Courtesy of/Victor Fiorillo

Martha Graham Cracker, aka Dito van Reigersberg, is taking a break from performing after a cancer diagnosis. A mainstay on the Philadelphia drag scene, Martha is now searching for a stem cell match.

Martha Graham Cracker has been entertaining crowds with her raucous drag cabaret for more than 15 years. But after dodging the stage and concerned fan queries for the past two months, the performer made a sad announcement: a cancer diagnosis.

Dito van Reigersberg, the man behind Martha, is battling mixed phenotype acute leukemia, or MPAL. Though he is already undergoing chemotherapy, van Reigersberg is also looking for matches for a stem cell transplant — and friends are pitching in to expand the search.

"Whatever you do, don't give up hope," Victor Fiorillo, manager and pianist for the Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret, wrote in an op-ed for BillyPenn. "I've been in contact with Dito, and it's quite clear he hasn't. The last thing he wants is for you to feel hopeless or sorry for him."

Van Reigersberg's best shot at beating MPAL and returning to cabaret, his friends say, is a peripheral blood stem cell transplant. He'll need a matching donor between ages 18 to 40, which can be determined through a simple cheek swab. Those donors then undergo a process similar to a blood or plasma donation. According to the American Cancer Society, blood is extracted through a catheter in the arm, taken after the administration of shots to boost stem cell production. The process takes 2 to 4 hours, and since it's an outpatient procedure, donors can leave shortly after it's completed.

On Wednesday, Bob & Barbara's, a Martha Graham Cracker mainstay, will host a special musical showcase that doubles as a donor drive. From 5 to 8 p.m., organizers will be outside handing out swab kits to potential donors. After collecting a sample, fans can head inside for live music by Martha Graham Cracker band members and acts like Glitter and Garbage, Jess Conda, PJ Brown and Johnny Showcase and Rumi Kitchen.

Supporters also can request a mail-in kit online via Be the Match, or text SWAB4MARTHA to 61474. According to Fiorillo, "hundreds" of possible donors already have ordered the kits.

Known for her blonde wigs, beautiful voice and hairy chest, Martha Graham Cracker is a bit of Philly institution. She's performed regularly at Franky Bradley's, Johnny Brenda's, FringeArts and the shuttered L'Etage cabaret in Queen Village — and journeyed outside city limits for stints in Las Vegas and a regular spot at Joe's Pub in Manhattan. Van Reigersberg is also a founding member of Pig Iron Theatre Company, the Olde Kensington home of more than 30 original shows.

"I like confusing people," van Reigersberg told Philadelphia Magazine last year. "I'm being as feminine as possible trying to seduce someone while also telling them to touch my shoulder hair."


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Drag Philadelphia Stem Cells Leukemia Bob and Barbara's Cabaret Drag Queens

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Alleged gunmen who killed 2 people at Fourth of July cookout last year arrested in sweeping gang investigation
Gang related arrests

Sponsored

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Healthy Eating

Trying to eat more heart-healthy foods? Switch to the Mediterranean diet
Mediterranean diet

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 16 edition
122022JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
Spread Bagelry Cherry Hill NJ

Tours

Stroll through Philadelphia's past on a historic walking tour of Old City
Historic Philadelphia walking tour

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved