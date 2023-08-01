Philly Fringe Festival returns with original theater, performance art, circus workshops and pop-up cabaret

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival, a performance art showcase, returns this September with a stacked lineup of theater, music, dance, an old bank and honky-tonk hoedowns.

Nearly 300 productions around the city will run starting Thursday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 24. FringeArts members can buy tickets today, while the box office opens to the general public on Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

This year's lineup includes plays about a disappearing lighthouse crew, a free rodeo at city parks and a "tea party at the end of the world" complete with parlor games and actual tea service. "Citrus Andronicus" and "The Yellow Wallpaper" offer modern twists on classic literature, while the solo comedy show "Finding Melania" finds the former First Lady still lurking in the White House.

Other highlights include "Bowie in Berlin: Sound and Vision," a production of David Bowie's Berlin Trilogy by the teen musicians of Paul Green Rock Academy, and "Make Bank," an interactive performance piece inside the Manufacturers' National Bank in Old City, which has been closed to the public for 38 years.

Circadium will present circus performances and workshops on trapeze and juggling at its Mt. Airy campus during the festival. Bearded Ladies Cabaret, meanwhile, will mount the third edition of its "Late Night Snacks" performance pop-up at 201 South St.

Tickets to the 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Festival can be purchased online, over the phone at 215-413-1318 or in person at the FringeArts box office at 140 N Columbus Blvd.

