July 26, 2023

At Manayunk's Dog Day of Summer, pups can race through an agility course and eat pet-friendly sundaes

Animal caricatures, photo opportunities and a pool party can be found on Main Street on Saturday, Aug. 19

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Dog Day Manayunk Provided Image/Manayunk Development Corporation

Dog Day of Summer returns to Manayunk on Aug. 17 with a puppy agility course, pool party, yappy hour and animal caricatures.

As summer begins to wind to an end, there may be no better way to spend those final days than with your furry friends by your side in Manayunk. 

Dog Day of Summer returns from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Main Street will be open to traffic all day, so there is plenty of space to park and visit shops and restaurants going all out for the occasion, including Street Tails Animal Rescue, Philly's Paws and Claws, the Rox Falls Vet, Brixxy & Co. and All Canines. All participants will be selling goodies or hosting activities, like a pet-friendly sundae station.

Dogs of any size can take on the Puppy Park and Agility Course at RichardsApex to test their strength as they weave through cones, hurdles and a doggy seesaw. City of Paws Pet Care will host a dog-friendly pool party nearby for pets to cool off. 

Pet Friendly Dog Bakery will reveal a new mural (with opportunities for owners to take photos with their dogs), host a free dog training seminar and give away treats and other items. There will be a photo booth, canine caricatures with Hatfield-based illustrator Dan's Toonz and an adoption event with New Leash On Life USA, a nonprofit animal rescue that works with formerly incarcerated people. 

The Goat's Beard and Bark Social, the recently opened dog-friendly club, are among the Main Street eateries celebrating with a special "yappy hour" promotion with themed food and drink specials. Check out the event page for more information. 

Dog Day of Summer

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023
11 a.m. until 4 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Main Street in Manayunk, Philadelphia, PA 19127

