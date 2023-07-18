Cuddle with puppies and raise money for veterans at White Dog Cafe this August

Diners can head to one of three White Dog Cafe locations in the Philadelphia suburbs next month for a pup-themed charity benefit for U.S. veterans.

White Dog Cafe locations in Wayne, Haverford and Glen Mills will host Dining Out for the Dogs beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. The sixth annual fundraising event will raise money for Alpha Bravo Canine, a Philly-based organization that trains and donates service dogs to veterans suffering with physical and psychological problems from their time in combat.

Dining Out for the Dogs will feature puppy-kissing booths, where attendees can donate money in exchange for some cuddling with service pups. For a $35 donation, guests can bring their own furry friends and secure a guaranteed spot to dine outdoors.

Each White Dog Cafe location will be selling dog bone-shaped shortbread cookies for $10 per bag, and there will be plenty of puppy-inspired cupcakes on the dessert menu. 100% of the proceeds benefit Alpha Bravo Canine.

A flight of hot dogs can be bought for a $40 donation to the organization. The menu includes the Coney Island Dog, made with chili, cheddar cheese and pickled red onions; the Southwestern Dog, made with guacamole, chipotle aioli, Cotija cheese and tortillas; the White Dog, made with white truffle aioli, goat cheese and mushroom relish; and the Backyard Dog, made with ketchup, mustard and barbecue-potato-chip crumbles.

Guests at the Glen Mills location can take photos in front of an Instagram-worthy balloon installation. People who do not want to attend the benefit but still want to support Alpha Bravo Canine can donate now through Aug. 21 at any White Dog Cafe location by writing down a donation amount at the bottom of their meal check.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

Begins 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

White Dog Cafe locations in Wayne, Haverford and Glen Mills