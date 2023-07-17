Gritty 5K run returns this October; registration is now open

Embody the Flyers' delightfully deranged mascot and raise money for charity at the annual Gritty 5K, which returns to the Wells Fargo Center this fall.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, runners will report in their orange, furry best to compete in the 3.1-mile race, which begins outside the South Philly sports center. Racers will jog through FDR Park and end back at Wells Fargo, where they will receive medals and one ticket each to a Flyers' home game for the 2023-2024 season. Proceeds benefit the Flyers Charities.



Gritty will cheer on participants and cause mayhem during the race, which kicks off at 8:30 a.m. The racer with the best themed costume will take home a special "Best in Fur" prize, one of several "Gritty-themed" awards.



Registration for the race is now open through Oct. 18. It costs $50 per person but will increase incrementally as the race approaches. Children 12 and under can register at a discounted $40 rate.



For $45, racers can participate in the run virtually, choosing their own 3.1-mile course near their home or on a treadmill. Results can be submitted from Oct. 8 through Oct. 23, and the medal will be shipped to racers' homes. Virtual runners are only eligible for a Flyers' game discount, though.

Parking will be free at Wells Fargo on the day of the race. Keep an eye on the official website for the 2023 course map.

Saturday, Oct. 21

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. | $50 per person

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

