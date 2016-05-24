More News:

May 24, 2016

Philly man on mission to spend one hour each with 10,000 strangers

Follow his adventures on Instagram at @robs10kfriends

By Elisa Lala
PhillyVoice Contributor
Adventures Social Media
Robs10kFriends Rob Lawless/Instagram

Follow Rob Lawless' mission to spend an hour each with 10,000 strangers – and become one of them.

Philadelphia resident Rob Lawless is on a mission to spend an hour each with 10,000 strangers, or people he may have otherwise passed without more than a head nod or hello.

Lawless, a 25-year-old Penn State graduate who began living in the city in 2013 when he joined the startup RJMetrics, shared the story of how he started his mission in an interview with The Philadelphia Citizen.

He’s also been documenting his adventures of meeting new faces on Instagram under @robs10kfriends, where he shares photos and short messages about the people he’s spending time with – a varied crop of local artists, young professionals, students, musicians and more.


Lawless told The Philadelphia Citizen his idea to meet with 10,000 strangers was inspired by New Yorker writer Malcolm Gladwell’s theory that it takes 10,000 hours to become an expert in something.

He's now nearing his 70th meetup and is looking for some new people to spend time with. If you're interested in spending an hour with Lawless, get in touch with him through his Instagram.

Elisa Lala
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Adventures Social Media Philadelphia Instagram

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
030319AJBrown

Television

John Mulaney's best moments on the March 2 episode of 'SNL'
0303SNLMulaney

Odd News

Everything you wanted to know about the 'steel furnace letter' but were afraid to ask
27th and Girard Furnace Party

Phillies

Bryce Harper changed his number because 'Roy Halladay should be the last one' to wear No. 34 for Phillies
030219_Bryce-Harper-Phillies_usat

Health Stories

Colon cancer rising among millennials – but doctors aren't sure why
Nicole_Obenski

Food & Drink

Mardi Gras 2019: Where to go in Philly for parades, crawfish and hurricanes
Hurricane cocktail for Mardi Gras

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved