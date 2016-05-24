Philly man on mission to spend one hour each with 10,000 strangers

Philadelphia resident Rob Lawless is on a mission to spend an hour each with 10,000 strangers, or people he may have otherwise passed without more than a head nod or hello.

Lawless, a 25-year-old Penn State graduate who began living in the city in 2013 when he joined the startup RJMetrics, shared the story of how he started his mission in an interview with The Philadelphia Citizen.

He’s also been documenting his adventures of meeting new faces on Instagram under @robs10kfriends, where he shares photos and short messages about the people he’s spending time with – a varied crop of local artists, young professionals, students, musicians and more.