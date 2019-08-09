Mob Talk: 'Skinny Joey' Merlino's big break means early exit from prison

In the latest Mob Talk, mob experts George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser discuss Philly mob boss Joey Merlino's big break on his prison sentence. He'll be out soon. A government informant gets outed in a South Jersey drug case and housing scam. And, Philly Mob Captain Marty Angelina gets a grand jury subpoena. What state investigators want to know from him. Plus, retiring mob boss Joe Ligambi gets a big surprise party for his 80th birthday. All the gang was there.

In Episode 31, Anastasia and Schratwieser discuss M ob Boss Joey Merlino's visit in prison. Plus, the Philadelphia Chapter of the Pagans MC hosts a huge bash for the brotherhood in Philly. As many as 400 Pagans from up and down the East Coast attend, including members from Boston, New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware. They have the pictures from the rally and the inside info on how the Pagans are trying to grow and solidify their ranks. Not to mention a first-hand look at who was there – i ncluding Keith "Conan" Richter, national president of the Pagans MC – and what it all means. And, news about the release of Philly Mob Underboss Anthony Staino from federal prison .



