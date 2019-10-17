Philly officer arrested, suspended for stalking, harassment allegations

A Philadelphia Police officer has been suspended and charged with stalking and harassment, the department announced Wednesday.

Officer Robert McDonald, 45, was arrested by the department's Internal Affairs Division.

Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter suspended McDonald for 30 days with the intent to dismiss. McDonald is a 22-year veteran of the department.

The incidents of both misdemeanors occurred this spring and summer. The Inquirer reported the victim is a woman McDonald dated in 2015 and 2016. McDonald allegedly has been harassing the woman since their break up, repeatedly driving around her house and yelling at her.

McDonald is the second officer this month to be suspended amid a criminal investigation. Earlier in October, a narcotics officer was arrested after he was seen driving a confiscated Porsche in his stepdaughter's high school prom pictures. And in September, another officer, who worked in the 17th District, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

