September 29, 2019

$1 million bail set for Philadelphia police officer charged with sexual assault

Novice Sloan, 28, was arrested on Friday for an incident that allegedly occurred on Aug. 8

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia police officer Novice Sloan, 28, was arrested and charged with sexual assault for an alleged incident that occurred on Aug. 8. His bail was set at $1 million.

A Philadelphia police officer was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Friday for an assault that allegedly took place in August. 

Novice Sloan, 28, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, indecent assault, and simple assault, officials said. He was arraigned at the Criminal Justice Center on Saturday, according to a report by CBS3. Authorities say the assault occurred on Aug. 8 but no further details were given. Bail was set at $1 million for the officer. He must post $100,000 to be released. 

MORE: 15-year-old Collingswood High student brings gun to school, faces charges

The officer works for the 17th Police District in South Philadelphia. His status in the police department is not clear at this time. 

District Attorney Larry Krasner called the charges "incredibly serious." He added, "As with all sexual assault cases my office will conduct a thorough investigation."

Officials believe there could be more women. Krasner said, "If you have been victimized by this officer or know someone who was, call the [District Attorney] Special Investigations Unit: 215-686-9921."

In 2017, Sloan received the ASIS International award after saving a family from a burning house while he was serving on the Temple University police force. 

A preliminary hearing will be held on Oct. 17.

There have been a series of scandals surrounding the Philadelphia Police Department within the last month. Thirteen officers were fired, four officers were suspended for 30 days, and 52 officers were suspended for five days or more after the police department conducted an internal investigation into racist and offensive comments made by dozens of officers on social media. 

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned not long after due to allegations of sexual harassment within the police department.

Virginia Streva
