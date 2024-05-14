Comcast to offer streaming bundle with Netflix, Apple TV+ and Peacock

Comcast is putting together a new streaming bundle that packages Netflix, Apple TV+ and its own Peacock service "at a vastly reduced price" compared to other deals, CEO Brian Roberts said Tuesday.

The Philadelphia-based cable and internet giant has seen its cable subscriptions steadily dwindle in recent years as costs rise and cord-cutters opt for more budget-friendly streaming options. The company lost more than two million cable customers last year and shed a higher-than-expected 65,000 broadband customers in the first quarter of this year.

Roberts, speaking at the MoffettNathanson Media conference in New York City, said the new Streamsaver bundle will become available to all broadband customers later this month, Deadline reported. He did not share the price for the bundle, but said additional details will be released soon.

Comcast's announcement comes a week after Disney and Warner Bros Discovery revealed a new streaming bundle that packages Disney+, Hulu and Max. In that plan, the apps and content from each of the streamers remain separate.

Since launching Peacock in 2020, Comcast has struggled to gain traction with its streaming service. The company had 34 million paid Peacock subscribers at the end of March and grew its first-quarter revenue, but still posted a loss of $639 million.

Roberts said Comcast hopes to reverse its cable and broadband losses by attracting customers with new subscription models and services. Last month, Comcast introduced a prepaid service called NOW, which allows customers to go month-to-month with internet, TV and streaming options as they need.