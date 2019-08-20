Philly Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigns amid new sexual harassment allegations against department

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross tendered his resignation Tuesday, according to a release from Mayor Jim Kenney's office.

Kenney said in a press release that new allegations of sexual harassment, as well as gender and racial discrimination, among "the rank and file" officers have been brought to the city's attention. The mayor specified that the allegations were not accusing Ross of harassment or discrimination, but Kenney said he believes Ross's resignation is in the best interest of the department.

“Today, Commissioner Ross tendered his resignation," Kenney said Tuesday. "I am disappointed, because he’s been a terrific asset to the Police Department and the City as a whole."

The mayor continued, "I do not believe the Police Department has taken the necessary actions to address the underlying cultural issues that too often negatively impact women," Kenney said, "especially women of color."

Christine M. Coulter, Deputy Commissioner for the Philadelphia Police Department, has been named Acting-Commissioner, according to Kenney's office. A search is underway for Ross' replacement.

Kenney said he'll be enlisting the help of an independent firm to investigate the allegations, and to make recommendations "to overcome" discrimination and harassment within the department.



Ross began his career with the Philadelphia Police Department in 1989, and was appointed police commissioner after Kenney became mayor in January 2016.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

