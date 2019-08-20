More News:

August 20, 2019

Philly's I Goldberg Army & Navy surplus store to close after 100 years in business

The Center City and Old City institution announced its imminent closing Tuesday

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Closings
I Goldberg Center City Screenshot/Google Street View

Center City's I Goldberg Army & Navy, the Philly staple which opened on Market Street back in 1919, is closing after a century of operation.

Center City's I Goldberg Army & Navy, the Philly staple which opened on Market Street back in 1919, is closing after a century of operation.

The business announced the decision Tuesday afternoon in a message, posted to its Facebook page, to its patrons and fans:

"After 100 years in business we have made the difficult choice to close our business. This has been an emotional decision for us as we have shared so many years servicing the people of Philadelphia as well as the World.

"To our customers, we thank you for your loyalty and support throughout the years in making I Goldberg Army & Navy a successful family business which spanned three generations.

"We would also like to thank our loyal staff as well as all the employees we have had over these many years. Your hard work and effort have been the backbone of the business."

The business's closing seemed imminent last week, when it announced on Instagram that it was selling off a "vault" of back-logged tee-shirts.

The official last day for the business has yet to be announced.

I Goldberg was originally a dry goods and clothing store in its first iteration, according to the UC Review. After World War II, its founder Isaac Goldberg added surplus goods to his business model. Goldberg's son, Charles Goldberg, moved I Goldberg to 902 Chestnut Street in 1968, and also helped expand the business's scope.

The business eventually moved to up towards 13th Street, before Nana Goldberg, the family business's third-generation owner, moved once more in 2017, this time to 718 Chestnut Street.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement drew a number of heartbroken responses from longtime customers. One Facebook user thanked the owners for "not just good wares, but fond memories."

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Closings Center City Chestnut Street I Goldberg Stores Clothes

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

How Sixers forward Mike Scott, who 'ain't no bitch,' found a home in Philadelphia
Mike-Scott-Hive_051019_usat

Crime

Human remains, altar found in home of alleged child sex offender in New Jersey
crime tape stock

Health News

Montgomery County offers free prophylaxis in event of nuclear emergency
Limerick Nuclear Power Plant

Eagles

This year, Eagles' 'dress rehearsal game' might actually be their joint practices with Ravens
Carroll - Malcolm Jenkins Eagles Training Camp

Murals

There's an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown
There's now an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown

Arts & Culture

Enjoy free admission to 10 Philly museums and cultural institutions on Museum Day
Museum Day participants – Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved