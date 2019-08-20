More Culture:

August 20, 2019

Reading Terminal Market shop has best-ranked breakfast item in Pennsylvania

Dutch Eating Place's apple dumpling is called 'life changing' by The Daily Meal

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The apple dumpling at Dutch Eating Place, located inside Reading Terminal Market, has been ranked the best breakfast dish in Pennsylvania.

Reading Terminal Market has no shortage of options for every meal and snack of the day, but if you're hankering for a breakfast to remember, one of the best in the country is served right here in Center City.

A new ranking from The Daily Meal compiles the best breakfast dish in every state, from sweet and savory to healthy and vegetarian. The rankings were based primarily on advice from popular restaurant guides and user-submitted reviews at various websites.

In Pennsylvania, the best breakfast dish is served at Dutch Eating Place, where you can sample all of the staples from the state's Dutch Country. The top dish is the apple dumpling, according to The Daily Meal:

Take a seat at the counter and dig into authentic Pennsylvania Dutch fare, homestyle dishes including apple cinnamon French toast, scrapple, and chicken pot pie. But one bite of their apple dumpling — a whole peeled and cored apple, spiced and wrapped in scratch-made pastry, baked until soft and yielding and served warm in a bowl with a splash of high-quality heavy cream — will quite possibly change your life. It’s a dish that everyone needs to experience at least once.

While it may be more of an indulgence than a well-balanced breakfast, there's always something to be said for a recommendation that comes with "change your life" hyperbole. 

Next time you're up early and in the vicinity of Reading Terminal Market, you'll know where to go to hit the spot. Dutch Eating Place is open Tuesday-Wednesday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Michael Tanenbaum
