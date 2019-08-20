Saxbys adds matcha, new sandwiches to menu

Tuesday, Saxbys launched a new menu across its coffee shops. Guests can now order matcha drinks and a new line of sandwiches.

All of the offerings were developed by Ally Zeitz, Saxbys’ culinary developer, who previously worked as Drexel's food lab manager.

Courtesy of/Saxbys Saxbys introduces line of colorful matcha drinks.

Saxbys' first-ever matcha collection uses organic matcha from acclaimed New York-based partner, Matchaful

In addition to matcha classics, participating cafes will offer three visually-striking drinks.



The Big Mood is made with matcha, butterfly pea flower tea, raspberry syrup and choice of milk. Currently, butterfly pea flower tea is extremely trendy because of its bright blue color and because with a splash of acid it can change to purple.

The other two colorful drinks available are the Vanilla Love, a hot matcha latte infused with a house-made vanilla bean syrup and finished with raspberry garnish, and the Main Squeeze, which is made with matcha and strawberry lemonade.

As for the new sandwiches at select Saxbys locations, they are all made with bread from Philly Bread.

There's the T.B.J. (Turkey & Bacon Jam), made with TBJ Gourmet bacon jam, roast turkey, fresh tomato and baby kale; the Veggie Smash, made with beet hummus, avocado, baby kale, and cucumber; and the Tuscan Roast Beef, made with Di Bruno Bros. roasted garlic and herb cheese spread, roast beef, roasted red pepper and baby kale.

Also new is the vegan Plant-Powered Breakfast Sandwich, featuring JUST Egg, fresh tomato and savory pesto on a toasted bagel.



To find these items at participating cafes, visit Saxbys' website to view menus.

