Target to launch better-for-you exclusive food and beverage brand, 'Good & Gather'

Impulse buys in the grocery section at Target will get healthier due to a new initiative.

The company announced Monday it will launch a private food label, “Good & Gather,” on September 15 with 650 products — a number expected to jump to 2,000 by late 2020, according to the Associated Press.

This comes as the big-box retailer begins to “phase out” current house food brands including Archer Farms and Simply Balanced. It is reported that its Market Pantry line will reduce, too.

The new line of affordable products will range from dry goods to meat, milk and eggs — all free from artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup.

“The new label is a major step forward that introduces excitement and interest to the food department,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, tells AP. “Good & Gather both creates a more cohesive and compelling food offering as well as being a platform for the launch of some new and interesting lines which should entice consumers."

CNBC says that while Target is a known one-stop shop, with 75 percent of shoppers purchasing at least one food item, it's still not looked at as a grocery destination.

The Good & Gather initiative is an effort to make Target a stronger contender in the grocery market and contribute to its growing number of exclusive brands, which is slated to hit a total of 25 by the end of 2019, AP reported.