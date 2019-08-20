More Health:

August 20, 2019

Target to launch better-for-you exclusive food and beverage brand, 'Good & Gather'

Sans artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners and high fructose corn syrup

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Healthy Eating
target good and gather products Photo courtesy/Target

A few of the forthcoming Good & Gather products soon available at Target.

Impulse buys in the grocery section at Target will get healthier due to a new initiative.

The company announced Monday it will launch a private food label, “Good & Gather,” on September 15 with 650 products — a number expected to jump to 2,000 by late 2020, according to the Associated Press.

This comes as the big-box retailer begins to “phase out” current house food brands including Archer Farms and Simply Balanced. It is reported that its Market Pantry line will reduce, too.

RELATED READ: These common foods may help prevent mosquito bites from the inside out

The new line of affordable products will range from dry goods to meat, milk and eggs — all free from artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup.

“The new label is a major step forward that introduces excitement and interest to the food department,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, tells AP. “Good & Gather both creates a more cohesive and compelling food offering as well as being a platform for the launch of some new and interesting lines which should entice consumers."

CNBC says that while Target is a known one-stop shop, with 75 percent of shoppers purchasing at least one food item, it's still not looked at as a grocery destination.

The Good & Gather initiative is an effort to make Target a stronger contender in the grocery market and contribute to its growing number of exclusive brands, which is slated to hit a total of 25 by the end of 2019, AP reported.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Healthy Eating United States Food Shopping Target Retailers Food Groceries

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

This year, Eagles' 'dress rehearsal game' might actually be their joint practices with Ravens
Carroll - Malcolm Jenkins Eagles Training Camp

Crime

Human remains, altar found in home of alleged child sex offender in New Jersey
crime tape stock

Health News

Montgomery County offers free prophylaxis in event of nuclear emergency
Limerick Nuclear Power Plant

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Mostly roster what-ifs, trade possibilities, odds and ends, etc.
081919HalapoulivaatiVaitai

Murals

There's an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown
There's now an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown

Arts & Culture

Enjoy free admission to 10 Philly museums and cultural institutions on Museum Day
Museum Day participants – Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved