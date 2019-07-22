More Health:

July 22, 2019

These common foods may help prevent mosquito bites from the inside out

Functional foods that may prevent a week of scratching

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Summer
food prevent mosquito bites Mike Kenneally/Unsplash

Garlic is one of the foods that shows promise in protecting against mosquito bites.

In this heat, the only bearable time to be outside is after the sun goes down, which allows temperatures to reach their daily low. However, this time of day also brings out some unwanted pests: Mosquitos.

While you can put up your best defense against the disease-carrying bugs using sprays, candles and even plants, there’s no repellent that works at a 100 percent capacity. Though the science is still uncertain, one thing you might want to add to your mosquito-fighting regimen is foods that could provide some added protection just by eating them.

RELATED READ: West Nile virus shows up in Indiana mosquitoes

According to MindBodyGreen, there are a few foods that can help “eat your way to a less itchy life.”

Raw garlic, which contains allicin thought to prevent bites; grapefruit, containing nootkatone which is thought to prevent mosquito and tick bites; and lemongrass, which is one of the top food sources containing citronella, an additive to nearly all bug repellents, are the foods thought to have some mosquito repellent properties, according to MindBodyGreen.

Onions, apple cider vinegar, chili peppers, tomatoes, and beans and lentils are also thought to provide some protection against mosquitos, according to MosquitoMagnet.com.

It's worth noting that the science on preventing mosquito bites with food is a little wishy-washy. There are some studies that suggest promise, but very little conclusive evidence. That said, if you're sitting at your desk scratchy at mosquito bites right now, it couldn't hurt to give some of these foods a nibble. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Summer United States Mosquitoes Healthy Food Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Roy Halladay's Hall of Fame induction was upliftingly exuberant and unspeakably sad
Roy-Halladay_062119_SIPA

Adult Health

I’m a CPAP dropout: Why many lose sleep over apnea treatment
CPAP Sleep Apnea 07212019

Eagles

Eagles training camp battles to watch
072119AvonteMaddox

Weather

Philadelphia heat wave is almost over — what to expect this week
Carroll - Heat, High temperatures, Hot, Summer

Movies

'Ghetto Cowboy' producers seek experienced horseback rider to co-star with Idris Elba
Idris Elba 'Ghetto Cowboy'

Food & Drink

The Bourse offering $3, $4 and $5 deals on Wednesday evenings
Bourse Bites is new happy hour taking place every Wednesday

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved