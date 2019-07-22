These common foods may help prevent mosquito bites from the inside out

In this heat, the only bearable time to be outside is after the sun goes down, which allows temperatures to reach their daily low. However, this time of day also brings out some unwanted pests: Mosquitos.

While you can put up your best defense against the disease-carrying bugs using sprays, candles and even plants, there’s no repellent that works at a 100 percent capacity. Though the science is still uncertain, one thing you might want to add to your mosquito-fighting regimen is foods that could provide some added protection just by eating them.



RELATED READ: West Nile virus shows up in Indiana mosquitoes

According to MindBodyGreen, there are a few foods that can help “eat your way to a less itchy life.”

Raw garlic, which contains allicin thought to prevent bites; grapefruit, containing nootkatone which is thought to prevent mosquito and tick bites; and lemongrass, which is one of the top food sources containing citronella, an additive to nearly all bug repellents, are the foods thought to have some mosquito repellent properties, according to MindBodyGreen.

Onions, apple cider vinegar, chili peppers, tomatoes, and beans and lentils are also thought to provide some protection against mosquitos, according to MosquitoMagnet.com.

It's worth noting that the science on preventing mosquito bites with food is a little wishy-washy. There are some studies that suggest promise, but very little conclusive evidence. That said, if you're sitting at your desk scratchy at mosquito bites right now, it couldn't hurt to give some of these foods a nibble.

