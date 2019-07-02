More Health:

July 02, 2019

West Nile virus shows up in Indiana mosquitoes

The infectious disease often lays dormant in humans but can result in fever or fatal illness

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness West Nile Virus
mosquito west nile virus indiana Егор Камелев/Unsplash

The state expects to see increased West Nile activity as the season progresses

Mosquitoes in two Indiana counties have tested positive for West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne disease that often lays dormant in humans but can result in fever or fatal illness.

The Indiana State Department of Health reports that mosquitoes in Elkhart and Clark counties have tested positive for the virus, though no human cases have been detected so far in 2019.

“Each year, we see people become ill as a result of mosquito bites,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box. “When we find evidence of the virus in multiple counties, that means the risk is starting to increase statewide. It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness, so Hoosiers in every county should be taking precautions.”

RELATED READ: Flesh-eating bacteria infections rising at Delaware, N.J. beaches

The news in Indiana is a good reminder for Pennsylvanians to be aware of the virus and take action to lessen the risk of exposure.

Last year, Pennsylvania saw its worst outbreak – 130 human cases – of West Nile virus in 15 years, USA Today reports. As of last week, there has been no West Nile activity reported in the state so far this year, according to The Lock Haven Express

Still, it is good to be on the lookout for symptoms.

According to the Pennsylvania health department, most people infected with West Nile virus do not see any symptoms, but about one in five will have symptoms that resemble other illnesses, which might include: fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

But West Nile virus can lead to serious conditions, like encephalitis (brain swelling) or meningitis (inflammation of the membrane around the brain). Other severe symptoms can include coma, tremors and paralysis.

In general, health officials recommend the following measures to protect from exposure:

• Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol to clothes and exposed skin

• Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas

Because a very small amount of water can become a mosquito “breeding ground,” the following is recommended to prevent breeding: drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors; keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed, and frequently replace the water in pet bowls.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness West Nile Virus Indiana Summer Mosquitoes Infection

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sources: Al Horford contract structure leaves Sixers with $2.2 million in cap space
Al-Horford_070219_usat

Fourth of July

Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore
Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in any players in the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft?
070119MarcusSimms

Addiction

Docu-series 'Intervention' features opioid addiction in Philadelphia in coming season
intervention opioid addiction philadelphia

Beaches

Wildwood Crest beach reopens after wastewater treatment malfunction
Wildwood Crest Beach

Street Art

Two Philly artists set up a 'Queer Eye' scavenger hunt
0701_Queer Eye Scavenger Hunt

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved