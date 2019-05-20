Philadelphia ranks among the top 10 worst cities for mosquitoes, survey

Philly is home to one of the worst cities in America for mosquitos. Orkin ranked Philadelphia No. 8 on its Top 50 Mosquito Cities list. So, yeah, this summer is going to be a lot of fun, you guys.

Philadelphia's spot in the top 10 is new for the city. As it turns out, the City of Brotherly Love is also the City of Mosquito Love (kinda gross, right?), due to the city's ever-growing mosquito population. Philadelphia broke into the top 25 at the No. 21 spot in 2017, while in 2018 the city climbed into the top 20 at No. 17.

If you're worried about what this means for your backyard, there are a few steps you can take to better protect yourself from all that is mosquitos. The first thing to know – and know it well – do not, and I repeat, DO NOT, leave pools of water lying around. These become breeding grounds for mosquitos and you will never be able to escape them if you have that in your yard.

Dump the water out. Don't let rainwater collect. To further protect yourself from being bitten, make sure to use a natural bug spray repellant when outside and citronella candles are also good to ward off unwanted pests in your backyard.

To compile the list, the pest-control company reviewed mosquito customers data from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019. Atlanta took the top spot for the sixth year in a row, which is truly unsurprising if you've ever been. New York follows at No. 2 and Washington, D.C., takes the No. 3 spot. Chicago and Houston round out the Top 5.



