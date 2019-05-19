More News:

May 19, 2019

Philadelphia ranked 4th best city for driving

The City of Brotherly Love fell behind Chicago, Ill., Forth Worth, TX, and Charlotte, N.C.

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Rankings Driving
Carroll - Traffic Cameras Dangerous Roads Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Traffic cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard at Banks Way.

While this may be shocking to some, Philadelphia was ranked the 4th best city to drive in out of the 20 most populous cities in America.

This is according to a review conducted by a rental car insurance company that looked at data for fatalities, road quality, traffic, DUIs, and uninsured drivers. The percentages were then compiled into a total score, which was used for the ranking.

The city scored a 300 out of 500 in its overall score. It looks like road quality may have hurt a little as 43 percent of the roads were rated as poor. (Shocking.) But the city did decently despite this with its low scores in fatalities, DUIs, and uninsured drivers. 

There were only 6.2 fatalities per 100,000 residents, and only 0.82 percent of drivers in Philly have received a DUI. The study also shows that only 7.6 percent are driving in the city without insurance. 

The study notes of Philly's No. 4 ranking despite the "notoriously dangerous road," Roosevelt Blvd. Philadelphia City Council just recently approved a bill that would install seven to 11 new speed cameras down the boulevard. PennDOT statistics showed that 8 percent of fatal and severe injury crashes in the city happened on Roosevelt Blvd.

Philadelphia fell behind Chicago, Ill., Forth Worth, Texas, and Charlotte, N.C, but did better than Columbus, Ohio, Denver, Co., New York City, N.Y., and three cities in Texas, including Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Rankings Driving Philadelphia Roosevelt Boulevard Traffic

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: If the Eagles were to trade one of their many cornerbacks, who would it be?
051719SidneyJones

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Betting Odds

Who lives? Who dies? And other betting odds for 'Game of Thrones' series finale
Game of Thrones season 8

Phillies

Five 'action steps' the Phillies, Gabe Kapler can take to shake things up
Gabe-Kapler-Phillies_051719_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved