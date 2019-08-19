More Events:

August 19, 2019

Bryn + Dane's healthy fast food coming to Philadelphia

The suburban brand is finally opening a location in Washington Square West

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Bryn + Dane opening in Washing Square neighborhood of Philadelphia Courtesy of/Breslow Partners

Bryn + Dane opening in the Washing Square West neighborhood of Philadelphia on Aug. 29.

Bryn + Dane's will open a location in the Washington Square West neighborhood of Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Currently, there are locations in Bryn Mawr, Plymouth Meeting, Malvern and Horsham but fans of Bryn + Dane's have been waiting a long time for the healthy fast-casual brand to arrive in Philly.

Bryn + Dane's had initially announced it would open in the city by early 2017.

RELATED: Can you guess the healthiest bagel varieties? | Chef Christopher Kearse opening Forsythia, new French restaurant

The eatery serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, offering scrambled eggs, smoothies, wraps, salads, quesadillas, açaí bowls and more.

On opening day, the first 200 people to arrive will receive a free açaí or pitaya bowl and one lucky person will win free bowls for a year. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Bryn + Dane's Philly location is 834 Chestnut St. After Aug. 29, it will be open 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

