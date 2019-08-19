More Health:

August 19, 2019

Can you guess the healthiest bagel varieties?

It doesn't have to be plain to be healthy, one nutritional expert says

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Bagels can fit with most every diet.

If one thing makes Mondays a little more palatable, it’s a warm and toasty bagel with your favorite topping — from straight-up cream cheese to bacon, egg and cheese.

Those looking to eat healthier might not think these carb-rich delights fit their diet, but a registered dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix says bagels might not be so terrible, telling Women’s Health that while they are “not exactly a health food … they do have some perks.”

While bagels can range from 240 to 400 calories and contain about as many carbs as three slices of bread (talk about perspective!), they’re often made with nutrient-rich enriched flour, contain “trace amounts” of calcium and magnesium, contain protein and fiber to keep you full, per Women’s Health.

In terms of the healthiest bagels, plain may seem like the obvious choice but Taub-Dix notes that seed-rich sesame and everything bagels contain heart-healthy fat and fiber. Rye, pumpernickel, oat and whole-wheat are also good choices.

But if you’re looking for a bagel that’s actually more akin to a “health food,” consider Dave’s Killer Bread, known for making whole grain- and protein-rich organic bread products, including bagels. Depending on the flavor (everything, plain, blueberry and cinnamon raison) Dave’s bagels clock in at about 11 grams of protein and 260 calories per bagel. They can be found in local supermarkets like Acme and Whole Foods, as well as Target.

There's also some keto options, including ThinkSlimFoods Zero Carb Bagels

