July 25, 2019

Why cucumbers are the healthy heroes among summertime vegetables

Let the low calorie count lure you in and the nutritional benefits keep you crunching

By Bailey King
Cucumbers.

Sure, summer is the season dedicated to grilled meats of all kinds, but it is also the time of year when nutrient-rich produce is at peak freshness.

Cucumbers, though available year-round, are a vegetable that certainly takes on that garden-fresh taste in summer and their surprising abundance of nutritional goodness makes them worthy of a spot on any plate this summer.

While generally lauded for their low carbs and calories, water-rich cucumbers are actually packed with not only nutrients, but health benefits, too.

The Huffington Post reports that a 2013 research paper found cucumbers to pack the following benefits: potential antidiabetic, antioxidant activity, cleansing action of toxins and waste, soothing effect against skin irritation, and prevention of constipation.

NUTRIENTS

While cucumber’s low calorie count is alluring to those watching their weight, the vegetable’s nutritional information should do the same. A serving of raw, unpeeled cucumber packs protein, carbs, fiber, vitamins C and K, magnesium, potassium and manganese, per Healthline.

HYDRATION

Made up of 96 percent water, cucumbers are hydrating and a good supplement for people who don’t love to drink H20Healthline adds.

CANCER PREVENTION

Medical News Today reports that cucumbers are a member of the Cucurbitaceae plant family, known for containing high levels of nutrients that may stop cancer cells from developing and growing within the body.

BAD BREATH

Less of a health benefit, but a benefit no less, is that cucumbers are thought to rid the mouth of odor-causing bacteria because fiber- and water-rich vegetables generally boost saliva production, HuffPo reports.

SKIN

Turns out, those cucumber rounds they put over your eyes at the spa — or, at least in movies — are actually doing something. Boasting anti-inflammatory benefits, cucumbers have a cooling and soothing effect when placed on skin that can reduce swelling, irritation and even sunburn, Medical News Today adds.

There are a slew of other health benefits that come with every bite of crunchy cucumber. They help prevent and control diabetes, prevent high blood pressure and cholesterol build-up that can lead to heart problems, and promote bone health.

So, the next time you're driving home from the Shore, be sure to stop at a roadside stand for some Jersey-fresh cucs. 

Bailey King
