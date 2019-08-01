More Culture:

August 01, 2019

Uncle Mike's in Warminster named Pennsylvania's best ice cream parlor

USA Today scoured online reviews in search of each state's premier destination for ice cream

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Uncle Mike's Ice Cream Warminster Screenshot/Google Street View

Uncle Mike's Homemade Ice Cream in Warminster was named the best ice cream parlor in Pennsylvania by USA Today.

Pennsylvania ranks sixth in the country in total milk production, so it stands to reason that the state would be home to some legendarily good ice cream shops.

USA Today put together a comprehensive guide to the best ice cream shops  or, in their parlance, ice cream parlors — in each of the 50 states.

The publication explained the methodology is largely based on Yelp reviews, which certainly isn't perfect, but is entirely serviceable.

For Pennsylvania's ice cream cravings, USA Today says it doesn't get any better than Uncle Mike's Homemade Ice Cream in Warminster.

The Bucks County outpost, located a 30-mile drive from Center City, has an extensive menu with 24 different flavors, sundaes, milkshakes, floats, ice cream pies, and cookie ice cream sandwiches.

Here's what USA Today liked about Uncle Mike's:

"Sundaes, milkshakes, floats, ice cream pies, and cookie ice cream sandwiches are all on offer at this ice cream parlor in a Bucks County community north of Philadelphia. Among the two dozen flavors on the menu are Coffee Caramel Crunch, Rummy Raisin, Dandy Cotton Candy, Really Raspberry Chocolate Chip, and Tom's Peanut Butter Brownie Blitz."

Those flavors are a solid sampling of Uncle Mike's options, but the true Pennsylvania identifier is the shop's Timeless Teaberry flavor, a Pennsylvania gem which is apparently the most-searched-for ice cream flavor in the state.

If you're craving ice cream before the summer's out and you're up for a bit of a drive, Uncle Mike's might be the perfect destination.

