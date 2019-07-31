More Culture:

July 31, 2019

Robert De Niro stars as Philly-area mobster Frank Sheeran in new 'The Irishman' trailer

Sheeran was born in Camden, to the son of a Philadelphia house painter, and grew up in Delco

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Mobsters
The Irishman robert de niro Contributed image/Allied Global Marketing

In Martin Scorsese's new film 'The Irishman,' Robert De Niro plays Frank Sheeran, a Philly-area union leader involved in the mob who was allegedly involved in the disappearance Jimmy Hoffa.

The idea of Martin Scorsese corralling Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci for another gritty crime film might not scream "must-see" the way it used to, but Philadelphia moviegoers should have a particular interest in the just-released trailer for Scorsese's upcoming film "The Irishman."

The film, set to hit theaters this fall, tells the story of Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran, a labor leader and alleged mafia hitman who was born in Camden and grew up just outside of Philly, in Darby, Delaware County.

MORE: 'Queer Eye' cast takes break from Philly filming to appear on Jimmy Fallon

Sheeran lived in Philadelphia during the 1970s, when he was president of a Wilmington workers' union, and he was also a World War II veteran.

You can watch the trailer below — and keep an eye out for an old-school Pennsylvania license plate appearance around the 1:33 mark:

The film is based largely around the 2003 book "I Heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt, which told the story of Sheeran's life and his career with the mob. (The book's title is taken from Sheeran's father's profession as a house painter in Philadelphia.)

Among other noteworthy revelations in the book, Sheeran claimed he was at least partially involved in the 1975 disappearance of legendary union leader Jimmy Hoffa, who will be played by Pacino, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

MORE: More Fashion District tenants announced ahead of September opening

According to New York Film Festival organizers, the film centers on Sheeran and Hoffa, "friendship and loyalty between men who commit unspeakable acts and turn on a dime against each other, and the possibility of redemption in a world where it seems as distant as the moon." That's quite a teaser.

The film will debut at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 27, and will be released in theaters the same day.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Mobsters Philadelphia Robert De Niro Camden Al Pacino Darby

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins says Eagles' defense is 'whoopin' the offense's ass' so far at training camp
020219MalcolmJenkins

Investigations

Pennsylvania vacationers find hidden cameras disguised as phone chargers at rented home in Maine
Hidden Camera Maine

Healthy Eating

Vitamin A may help reduce the risk of skin cancer
Beach Sunbathing Pexels 07202019

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Are we sure Darren Sproles is a good receiver?
073119DarrenSproles

Reality Television

In 'The Bachelorette' finale, the nice guy finishes first
Chris Harrison and new The Bachelorette Hannah B

Food & Drink

For one day only, guac *is not* extra at Chipotle
Stock_Carroll - Chipotle on Walnut Street

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved