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May 20, 2026

Philly Phavorites Expo will celebrate local culture, food and vendors

The event will feature Philly-themed food, fashion, artwork and businesses, including cheesesteak vendors and local artists.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Philly
Philly Phavorites Photo Credit/Carol Sealy

The Philly Phavorites Expo will bring together local food vendors, artists, sports-themed attractions and Philly-inspired businesses in Oaks.

The Philly Phavorites Expo will bring together local food vendors, artists, sports-themed attractions and Philly-inspired businesses in Oaks.

The event will take place Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave.

Organizers say attendees can expect a mix of food, fashion, art and local vendors that celebrate Philadelphia culture. Featured participants include Foster Philly Art, Philadelphia Mead Company, Em’s Fabulous Art, Philadelphia Candle Co. and the Philadelphia Flyers. Cheesesteak vendors and additional local businesses also are expected to participate.

Tickets are $10 and are available online.

Philly Phavorites Expo

Saturday, July 24 | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456
Tickets: $10

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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