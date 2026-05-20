Philly Phavorites Expo will celebrate local culture, food and vendors

The Philly Phavorites Expo will bring together local food vendors, artists, sports-themed attractions and Philly-inspired businesses in Oaks.

The event will take place Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave.

Organizers say attendees can expect a mix of food, fashion, art and local vendors that celebrate Philadelphia culture. Featured participants include Foster Philly Art, Philadelphia Mead Company, Em’s Fabulous Art, Philadelphia Candle Co. and the Philadelphia Flyers. Cheesesteak vendors and additional local businesses also are expected to participate.

Tickets are $10 and are available online.

Philly Phavorites Expo

Saturday, July 24 | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

Tickets: $10

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