Philly police warn they'll seize cars spotted drifting, doing burnouts

A video taken in South Philadelphia last weekend showed a lime green Dodge Charger drifting and doing burnouts at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Avenue. The car was surrounded by dozens of people, and while other motorists had no choice but to sit tight until the commotion passed, it was just another night of thrill-seeking for those who participate in the roving "car meets" that have increasingly frayed the nerves of residents and police.

"You think the public is tired of these car meets? We're tired of it," Capt. Jason Smith, commanding officer of the Philadelphia Police Department's major crimes unit, said Wednesday.

Smith and his unit, which has been tasked with investigating these meetups, had an eye on the Dodge Charger. It had been spotted earlier that night drifting at the intersection of Frankford and Cottman avenues in Northeast Philadelphia. "It was basically spiraling out of control doing those donuts," Smith said.

Philadelphia police say they're now hunting vehicles down after these car meets take place and towing them away to be held as evidence during criminal investigations. The lime green Charger was seized Tuesday from the parking lot of an apartment complex in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. The police department shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, warning that it plans to hold people accountable for their activity at car meets.

"You see how dangerous it is for the people standing in the intersection watching," said Lt. Brian Geer of the major crimes unit's auto squad. "Just imagine 20 police cars pulling up to try to stop people. They take off in every direction and everybody on foot is in danger."

On Wednesday afternoon, police shared another photo of a dark-colored car that was towed away from a property in Royersford, Montgomery County. That car also was linked to illegal activity at last weekend's car meets, police said. A third car is being targeted, but police did not share details about that vehicle.

To track down the Charger, Smith said his unit relied on months of evidence linking the car to other meetups. They determined where it was registered and were able to confirm that the same vehicle with the same modifications had been in Philadelphia on several occasions. Officers went to New Jersey, found the car and contacted Mount Laurel police, who enabled Philly police to tow the car out of their jurisdiction.



Police knocked on the door of an address tied to the registered owner of the car, but got no answer.

"It's going to be an inconvenience not having that vehicle for an extended period of time while we're conducting our investigation," Smith said of the Charger. "It could be six months, could be a year. It could be longer."

Police are working to confirm whether the registered owner of the Charger is the person who was driving it in Philly over the weekend. As of Wednesday afternoon, police had a search warrant pending to look inside the car for evidence. At this time, the car's owner faces no charges.

"He hasn't reached out. Eventually, we expect to hear from an attorney," Smith said.

Once investigations are complete, the two towed cars will be taken to an impound lot near the airport in South Philadelphia. That carries a $175 tow fee, and storage fees accumulate at $25 for the first five days then $30 a day after that. If the owner of the car doesn't claim it within 30 days, police can apply for a salvage title and the vehicle would go to auction, Smith said.

According to Smith, this is the beginning of a much more concerted effort to put an end to car meets, which put lives at risk and bring down quality of life in the neighborhoods where they take place.

"These people view Philadelphia like it's their own little personal playground," Smith said. "We have to send a message that it's not."

On Sept. 13, Mayor Jim Kenney signed a bill empowering police to issue violations to drivers of nuisance vehicles who engage in drifting and other illegal behaviors, like blocking intersections and playing music too loudly. The fines for these violations range from $300 for simply being a spectator to $2,000 for operating a nuisance vehicle as defined by the law.

Drivers of such cars may also be held liable for any costs associated with the city's emergency response, cleanup and road repairs that follow car meets.

As these changes to the city's traffic code are new, police are still pinning down how they will be enforced. They're not yet in effect.

"The police department is currently working on policies regarding officer training on enforcement of this recent policy," a PPD spokesperson said.

The driver of the green Dodge Charger and the other vehicle seized from last weekend's car meets will not be subject to the new violations, although they may face charges stemming from criminal investigations.

Smith said the power to impose hefty fines would be a game-changer, but he declined to comment further on what it might mean for his unit until the policies become clearer. For now, cars like the green Charger can be towed and impounded if they are suspected to have been used to commit crimes, Smith explained.

In general, potential criminal charges for drifting and doing burnouts could include felony counts of risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment, possession of an instrument of crime and criminal conspiracy, Smith said. In the event that someone is struck by one of these cars and comes forward to police, additional charges of aggravated assault also could be filed.

But without fear of getting caught or facing immediate consequences — like losing an expensive car — people involved in car meets so far have continued to tempt fate in escalating ways.

"They've been doing drifting in and around the city for at least three years," Geer said. "They started out in parking lots early on, now they're all over. We have a lot of investigative information over the last three years."

Most of the groups that operate in Philadelphia come from outside the city — usually the suburbs, but sometimes much further.

"These car meets take place all across the East Coast," Geer said. "We have reports of some people here being down in North Carolina. Most of the local groups that really assimilate with each other are from Virginia up to New York."

One car meet in early June turned deadly after it moved onto I-95 in the area of Penn's Landing. Around 3:30 a.m., some cars were seen doing burnouts and blocking the highway.

When Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene, they parked in front of an Audi S4 and ordered the driver, 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr., of Glen Mills, to stay put. Allegrini allegedly defied that order and moved the car forward, striking two troopers in the legs. One of the troopers then fired shots through the windshield, killing Allegrini.

A criminal investigation into that shooting is being led by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Geer called the shooting in June "unfortunate" and said it became clear this summer that police needed to take a new direction in their enforcement.

"It hasn't stopped. We like to solve problems, not continuously deal with them," Geer said. "We're going to use the law enforcement tools available to us to actually end this problem."

Tracking down and towing nuisance cars is similar, in some ways, to what police do when they crack down on riders of ATVs and dirt bikes. The biggest difference is that those vehicles are illegal to drive on city streets. Police already are able to issue violations with $2,000 fines and confiscate ATVs and dirt bikes. Their owners often forfeit them due to the cost and potential legal consequences of attempting to recover them. Many of those vehicles also are stolen and operated by people other than their owners.

Cars are generally much more significant investments that their owners are unlikely to want to give up — especially if they still owe money on them.

"Every time they go out and do this, they wear out the tires. They're replacing them frequently. They put a lot of money into these cars," Smith said.

Police have a no-pursuit policy for dirt bikes and ATVs that's meant to ensure public safety and officer safety. Authorities usually take them in strategic sweeps. To find nuisance cars, they'll have to be crafty by collecting evidence over time and then finding out where the cars are kept.

"We ride around after ATVs and wait for them to run out of gas. We come up on them when they're parked and nobody's on them. And we just start confiscating them because they shouldn't be on the road to begin with. That turned out to be a huge deterrent," Smith said. "Are they still out there? Absolutely, but I'm pretty sure if we continue with our initiatives addressing these car meets and keep taking cars, ATVs and dirt bikes, it's going to have an impact. I honestly believe that."