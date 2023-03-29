Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw involved in Center City car crash

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was involved in a car crash in Center City on Wednesday afternoon, multiple media outlets reported.

An Uber driver struck Outlaw's police vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. at 15th and Race streets, 6ABC reported. Outlaw's SUV was being driven by another person.

NBC10 reported that two officers were injured in the crash, but it was unknown whether Outlaw was one of them. Philadelphia police declined to provide details on the crash when contacted by PhillyVoice.

There were four people in the Uber vehicle, including the driver, CBS3 reported. They each were taken to area hospitals after the crash.

This a developing story and will be updated.